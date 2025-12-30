Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As WhatsApp gets ready for its busiest day of the year, the platform has announced a fresh set of New Year 2026 updates aimed at making celebrations more fun and organised. The Meta-owned messaging app says New Year’s Day always breaks records, crossing its usual daily average of over 100 billion messages and nearly 2 billion calls worldwide.

Usage spikes across a full 24-hour window as people message, call, and video chat with friends and family living in different countries and time zones.

WhatsApp New Year 2026 Features Add Fireworks, Stickers & Video Call Effects

To celebrate the arrival of 2026, WhatsApp has rolled out several festive tools that will stay active throughout the holiday period. Users now get a dedicated 2026 sticker pack, making it easier to send New Year wishes in both personal and group chats.

Video calls have also received a festive touch. During calls, users can switch on special visual effects like fireworks, confetti, and stars, adding a celebratory feel to conversations. Alongside this, WhatsApp has brought back animated confetti reactions. When someone reacts to a message using the confetti emoji, a short animation plays directly inside the chat, making reactions feel more lively and interactive.

Another big addition is animated stickers for Status updates. For the first time, users can share New Year wishes using a special 2026-themed layout with animated elements. This makes Status updates feel more dynamic and festive, especially during the holiday season when people like to post greetings for all their contacts at once.

WhatsApp Features Expected In 2026

Apart from celebration-focused tools, WhatsApp has also highlighted features that help users plan New Year events more smoothly. In group chats, users can create events, pin them for better visibility, gather RSVPs, and share updates in one place.

Polls remain useful for deciding on food, drinks, or activities, while live location sharing helps people find venues and confirm safe arrivals. Voice notes and video messages also make it easy to share moments live with those who cannot attend in person.

Looking ahead to 2026, recent beta updates suggest several upcoming changes. These include AI-powered Imagine tools for Status, allowing users to edit photos, remove objects, apply styles, and animate images using Meta AI.

WhatsApp is also preparing a username reservation system to reduce dependence on phone numbers and help prevent impersonation. On the security side, users can expect an advanced chat-clearing option that shows storage savings and a strict account security mode that combines multiple privacy protections into one setting.