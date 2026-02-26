Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 lineup at the grand Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, and as expected, the spotlight is on the Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. While both phones share the same DNA, they are clearly built for different types of users. One is powerful and practical, the other is packed with everything Samsung can offer in 2026.

If you are confused about which one gives better value for your money, here is a simple, no-nonsense comparison.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display

When it comes to display, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra clearly goes bigger and sharper. It features a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1440 x 3120 resolution and around 500 PPI. That means sharper text, better clarity, and a more immersive feel for gaming and watching videos.

The Galaxy S26 comes with a 6.3-inch display and 1080 x 2340 resolution. It still supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness, just like the Ultra.

But the Ultra wins with better resolution and a larger screen size. If you love big screens, the Ultra is better.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Performance

Performance is where the real difference starts. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. It runs at a peak clock speed of 4.74GHz with an Adreno 840 GPU. This is one of the fastest processors Samsung has ever used.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 runs on the Exynos 2600 chipset with a 3.8GHz deca-core processor and Xclipse 960 GPU. It is powerful and smooth for daily use, multitasking, and gaming.

But if you want top-level performance, heavy gaming, and better thermal control with the redesigned vapour chamber, the Ultra clearly leads.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera

The camera is the biggest upgrade in the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It features a 200MP main camera with OIS, along with 50MP periscope telephoto (5x zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom), and 50MP ultra-wide lens. It also supports 100x digital zoom and 8K video at 30fps.

The Galaxy S26 has a 50MP main sensor, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide camera. It also supports 8K recording, which is impressive.

But it does not match the Ultra’s zoom power and sensor size. If photography is your priority, the Ultra is clearly superior.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery & Charging

Battery life also favours the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and 25W wireless charging. That means faster top-ups and longer usage.

The Galaxy S26 includes a 4300mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

For normal users, this is still enough for a full day. But heavy users will appreciate the bigger battery and faster charging speed on the Ultra.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Price In India

Price is where the big gap appears. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,39,999. It offers premium features like S Pen support, better cameras, a stronger chipset, and a bigger display.

The Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999. It delivers flagship features at a lower price, including a 120Hz display, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Galaxy AI features.

If you want the absolute best Samsung experience, go for the Ultra. If you want flagship performance without spending over one lakh, the Galaxy S26 makes more sense.