In A Historic First, US Deploys F-22 Stealth Jets To Israel Amid Iran Standoff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a notable shift in military posture, the United States has sent its F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to Israel for the first time. The deployment, first reported by The New York Times, was tracked through open-source aviation data after multiple jets departed from their temporary station in the United Kingdom.

The movement of the advanced aircraft comes just days before renewed nuclear negotiations with Iran began in Geneva, highlighting Washington’s strategy of coupling diplomatic outreach with a visible military presence.

Strategic Timing Amid Nuclear Negotiations With Iran

The arrival of the F-22 Raptors coincided closely with the resumption of talks over Iran’s nuclear programme. Negotiations opened Thursday in Geneva, placing the deployment within a broader geopolitical context. The timing has drawn attention from analysts who view the move as a calculated signal to Tehran that diplomacy will proceed alongside firm security assurances for regional allies.

Dennis Ross, a former senior U.S. official, told The Wall Street Journal that stationing such aircraft in Israel marks an unprecedented step.

The dual-track approach reflects growing concerns in Washington and Jerusalem over Iran’s nuclear trajectory and regional posture.

Flight Path From RAF Lakenheath

The stealth fighters were observed leaving RAF Lakenheath on February 24. Aviation observers noted aerial refueling operations before the jets crossed the Mediterranean en route to Israel. While consumer flight-tracking services did not publicly display the aircraft’s route, additional aviation data reviewed by The New York Times confirmed tanker support and directional movement consistent with a deployment to Israel.

The Raptors had only recently been relocated from U.S. bases to the British installation before being redirected again. Reports indicate that one aircraft returned to England after the initial sortie, while the remaining jets continued onward.

Regional Constraints & Rising Stakes

Analysts suggest that logistical considerations played a role in the decision. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reportedly declined to permit U.S. forces to operate from their airspace, limiting Washington’s basing options and making Israel a more viable platform for forward deployment.

Israeli officials are said to believe that the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran has increased, with military leaders from both countries maintaining close coordination. American officials confirmed that some of the Raptors have already landed in Israel, while others remain in transit.

The F-22 Raptor, regarded as one of the most sophisticated combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal, is designed for air superiority and precision strike missions. Its presence in Israel marks a significant development in regional security dynamics, underscoring the delicate balance between negotiation and deterrence in a volatile Middle East landscape.