Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘Truth Always Wins’: Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Grants Relief In Excise Policy Case | VIDEO

‘Truth Always Wins’: Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Grants Relief In Excise Policy Case | VIDEO

He urged PM Modi to avoid toppling elected governments and focus on public service. The court cited a lack of evidence and found no criminal intent, leading to Sisodia's discharge.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An emotional Arvind Kejriwal broke down before television cameras after a Delhi court granted bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, calling the verdict proof of his innocence and insisting that “truth always wins”.

Moments after the order was pronounced, Kejriwal struggled to compose himself. Removing his glasses and covering his eyes, he paused mid-sentence as supporters gathered around him outside the Rouse Avenue Court. Sisodia stood beside him and pulled him into an embrace, as the AAP chief buried his face in his colleague’s chest and wept.

“I have earned only honesty through my hard work,” Kejriwal said, his voice breaking. “The court’s verdict is evidence of my innocence. Truth always wins.”

‘Don’t Turn Constitution Into a Joke’

In an appeal directed at Narendra Modi, Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister not to seek power by toppling elected governments. Instead, he said, governments should remain in office by serving the people.

He questioned why the BJP could not win power by presenting solutions to pressing public issues such as corruption, unemployment and pollution, rather than attempting to unseat an elected administration.

“Do not turn the Constitution into a joke,” he said, visibly emotional.

Court Cites Lack of Evidence

Earlier in the day, the court observed that serious allegations must be supported by substantive material and that attributing a central conspiratorial role cannot stand without proof.

It noted that public confidence in constitutional offices is undermined when prosecution claims lack evidentiary backing.

While discharging Sisodia, the court held that the prosecution’s case did not withstand judicial scrutiny and found no material indicating criminal intent on his part. The documents, when read alongside witness statements, pointed to administrative deliberations rather than wrongdoing, the court observed.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Vivek Jain, told ANI that the court had meticulously examined all evidence presented by the CBI.

“The court has said that it meticulously went through all evidence produced by CBI and not a shred of allegation can be said to cross the threshold of charge. The court has discharged them, saying that there is no allegation which can be held to be true in this matter,” Jain said.

Related Video

Defense Front: President Murmu Flies Indigenous LCH Prachand Near Jaisalmer, Showcases Air Power

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Arvind Kejriwal break down after Manish Sisodia's bail?

Arvind Kejriwal became emotional and cried, viewing the court's decision as proof of Manish Sisodia's innocence and a validation that

What did Arvind Kejriwal urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do?

Kejriwal urged Modi not to seek power by toppling elected governments, but instead to focus on serving the people and solving issues like corruption and unemployment.

What was the court's reasoning for granting bail to Manish Sisodia?

The court stated that serious allegations require substantive evidence, and without proof of a central conspiratorial role or criminal intent, the prosecution's case did not withstand scrutiny.

What did Kejriwal's lawyer say about the court's examination of evidence?

Kejriwal's lawyer stated that the court meticulously reviewed all evidence presented by the CBI and found no allegations that could cross the threshold for a charge.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
ARVIND KEJRIWAL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Truth Always Wins’: Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Grants Relief In Excise Policy Case | VIDEO
‘Truth Always Wins’: Kejriwal Breaks Down After Court Grants Relief In Excise Policy Case | VIDEO
Cities
Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As Delhi Court Discharges AAP Leaders In Liquor Policy Case
Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As Delhi Court Discharges AAP Leaders In Liquor Policy Case
Cities
JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault
JNUSU Protest March: 50 Detained After Clash; Police, Students Injured, Cops Allege Assault
Cities
Noida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review
Noida School Bus Scare: 6-Year-Old Left Behind for Hours, Principal Orders Review
Advertisement

Videos

Defense Front: President Murmu Flies Indigenous LCH Prachand Near Jaisalmer, Showcases Air Power
Legal Focus: Anticipatory Bail Hearing Today for Swami Avimukteshwaranand in Allahabad High Court
Capital Watch: Patiala House Court Grants Bail to 14 JNU Students After Protest Clash
Breaking News: JNU Arrests Spark Tension as Court Seeks Judicial Custody for 14 Students
Breaking news: India and Israel Elevate Ties to a
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget