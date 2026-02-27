Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An emotional Arvind Kejriwal broke down before television cameras after a Delhi court granted bail to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, calling the verdict proof of his innocence and insisting that “truth always wins”.

Moments after the order was pronounced, Kejriwal struggled to compose himself. Removing his glasses and covering his eyes, he paused mid-sentence as supporters gathered around him outside the Rouse Avenue Court. Sisodia stood beside him and pulled him into an embrace, as the AAP chief buried his face in his colleague’s chest and wept.

“I have earned only honesty through my hard work,” Kejriwal said, his voice breaking. “The court’s verdict is evidence of my innocence. Truth always wins.”

‘Don’t Turn Constitution Into a Joke’

In an appeal directed at Narendra Modi, Kejriwal urged the Prime Minister not to seek power by toppling elected governments. Instead, he said, governments should remain in office by serving the people.

He questioned why the BJP could not win power by presenting solutions to pressing public issues such as corruption, unemployment and pollution, rather than attempting to unseat an elected administration.

“Do not turn the Constitution into a joke,” he said, visibly emotional.

Court Cites Lack of Evidence

Earlier in the day, the court observed that serious allegations must be supported by substantive material and that attributing a central conspiratorial role cannot stand without proof.

It noted that public confidence in constitutional offices is undermined when prosecution claims lack evidentiary backing.

While discharging Sisodia, the court held that the prosecution’s case did not withstand judicial scrutiny and found no material indicating criminal intent on his part. The documents, when read alongside witness statements, pointed to administrative deliberations rather than wrongdoing, the court observed.

Kejriwal’s lawyer, Vivek Jain, told ANI that the court had meticulously examined all evidence presented by the CBI.

“The court has said that it meticulously went through all evidence produced by CBI and not a shred of allegation can be said to cross the threshold of charge. The court has discharged them, saying that there is no allegation which can be held to be true in this matter,” Jain said.