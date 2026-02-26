PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India

Jerusalem, Israel: India and Israel have decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to the status of a “special strategic partnership”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We have taken a historic decision to give our time-tested relationship the status of special strategic partnership. This is a reflection of the aspirations of both the nations,” Modi said.

The announcement came after bilateral talks between the two leaders, during which both countries also signed several agreements to expand cooperation in areas including innovation and agriculture.

Plans For Government-To-Government Meeting In India

Netanyahu said both countries had agreed to hold a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India.

“We have decided to have a G2G meeting in India. As soon as we can arrange it, we would like to take the distinguished ministers who are here,” Netanyahu said.

He also praised India’s governance and highlighted the close understanding between the two sides. “You have an amazingly efficient government. What you can do with one minister and one ambassador...The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will also continue in this remarkable G2G that is long overdue and will create an even greater boost to the enormous benefits that we can bring to each other,” he said.

Focus On Innovation, Education And Future Cooperation

Netanyahu emphasised the shared focus on innovation and technological advancement, particularly in education and artificial intelligence.

“When we talk about precision in education, we now have the software and the AI to reach every young student and enable them to reach their full potential. The limitations that were constraining us in previous times no longer constrain us...The future belongs to those who innovate. And Israel and India are bent on innovation. We are proud ancient civilisations, very proud of very past but absolutely determined to seize the future and we can do it better together,” he said.

Modi Dedicates Knesset Honour to Indians

Modi thanked Netanyahu for the warm welcome and reflected on his visit to Israel.

“Shalom! I thank PM Netanyahu for extending a warm welcome to me and my delegation. Nine years ago, I got the opportunity to visit Israel for the first time. After 9 years, visiting Israel again is a moment of pride for me. Yesterday, I was awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. I dedicate this award to 140 crore Indians and the India-Israel friendship,” he said.

Netanyahu Calls Visit ‘Extraordinarily Productive’

Netanyahu described Modi’s visit as deeply impactful and productive.

“This is an amazing visit, an amazing conclusion to an amazing visit. It was short but extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving. I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset. I can tell you that since then we have also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries,” he said.