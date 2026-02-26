Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India

PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)

Jerusalem, Israel: India and Israel have decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to the status of a “special strategic partnership”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday during a joint press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We have taken a historic decision to give our time-tested relationship the status of special strategic partnership. This is a reflection of the aspirations of both the nations,” Modi said.

The announcement came after bilateral talks between the two leaders, during which both countries also signed several agreements to expand cooperation in areas including innovation and agriculture.

Plans For Government-To-Government Meeting In India

Netanyahu said both countries had agreed to hold a government-to-government (G2G) meeting in India.

“We have decided to have a G2G meeting in India. As soon as we can arrange it, we would like to take the distinguished ministers who are here,” Netanyahu said.

He also praised India’s governance and highlighted the close understanding between the two sides. “You have an amazingly efficient government. What you can do with one minister and one ambassador...The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will also continue in this remarkable G2G that is long overdue and will create an even greater boost to the enormous benefits that we can bring to each other,” he said.

Focus On Innovation, Education And Future Cooperation

Netanyahu emphasised the shared focus on innovation and technological advancement, particularly in education and artificial intelligence.

“When we talk about precision in education, we now have the software and the AI to reach every young student and enable them to reach their full potential. The limitations that were constraining us in previous times no longer constrain us...The future belongs to those who innovate. And Israel and India are bent on innovation. We are proud ancient civilisations, very proud of very past but absolutely determined to seize the future and we can do it better together,” he said.

Modi Dedicates Knesset Honour to Indians

Modi thanked Netanyahu for the warm welcome and reflected on his visit to Israel.

“Shalom! I thank PM Netanyahu for extending a warm welcome to me and my delegation. Nine years ago, I got the opportunity to visit Israel for the first time. After 9 years, visiting Israel again is a moment of pride for me. Yesterday, I was awarded the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. I dedicate this award to 140 crore Indians and the India-Israel friendship,” he said.

Netanyahu Calls Visit ‘Extraordinarily Productive’

Netanyahu described Modi’s visit as deeply impactful and productive.

“This is an amazing visit, an amazing conclusion to an amazing visit. It was short but extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving. I think there wasn't a dry eye left in Israel after your moving statement yesterday in the Knesset. I can tell you that since then we have also had the opportunity to not only look deep into our hearts but also into our remarkable minds that we have in our two countries,” he said.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India
PM Modi, Netanyahu Announce ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, Plan G2G Meet In India
Health
Nationwide HPV Vaccine Rollout Begins Saturday; 14-Year-Old Girls To Receive Gardasil 4
Nationwide HPV Vaccine Rollout Begins Saturday; 14-Year-Old Girls To Receive Gardasil 4
India
NCERT Textbook Row: Education Minister Vows Accountability After Supreme Court Crackdown
NCERT Textbook Row: Education Minister Vows Accountability After Supreme Court Crackdown
Cities
CM Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Ferozepur Feeder Rejuvenation, Calls It Lifeline Of Malwa
CM Bhagwant Mann Inaugurates Ferozepur Feeder Rejuvenation, Calls It Lifeline Of Malwa
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget