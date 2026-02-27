Delhi News: In a major legal setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Delhi court on Thursday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the alleged liquor policy corruption case. The order was delivered by Special Judge Jitender Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court, bringing significant relief to all 23 accused in the high-profile matter.

Court Flags ‘Significant Gaps’ In Chargesheet

While pronouncing the order, the court sharply criticized the CBI’s investigation, pointing out that the voluminous chargesheet was riddled with shortcomings. The judge observed that despite the extensive documentation submitted, crucial evidentiary links were missing. The court noted that the agency failed to establish a prima facie case against Sisodia. It further remarked that Kejriwal had been implicated in the case without credible supporting evidence. The observations underscore judicial concerns over the manner in which the investigation was conducted and presented before the court.



All 23 Accused Cleared



In total, 23 individuals named in the case have been discharged. The ruling effectively ends proceedings against them at this stage, unless challenged in a higher court. The alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy had triggered a political storm, leading to multiple investigations and arrests. The case had become a flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition, with both sides trading allegations over accountability and governance.