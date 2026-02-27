Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBig Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As Delhi Court Discharges AAP Leaders In Liquor Policy Case

Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia As Delhi Court Discharges AAP Leaders In Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal was discharged by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 11:25 AM (IST)

Delhi News: In a major legal setback for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a Delhi court on Thursday discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the alleged liquor policy corruption case. The order was delivered by Special Judge Jitender Singh at the Rouse Avenue Court, bringing significant relief to all 23 accused in the high-profile matter.

Court Flags ‘Significant Gaps’ In Chargesheet

While pronouncing the order, the court sharply criticized the CBI’s investigation, pointing out that the voluminous chargesheet was riddled with shortcomings. The judge observed that despite the extensive documentation submitted, crucial evidentiary links were missing. The court noted that the agency failed to establish a prima facie case against Sisodia. It further remarked that Kejriwal had been implicated in the case without credible supporting evidence. The observations underscore judicial concerns over the manner in which the investigation was conducted and presented before the court.

All 23 Accused Cleared

In total, 23 individuals named in the case have been discharged. The ruling effectively ends proceedings against them at this stage, unless challenged in a higher court. The alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy had triggered a political storm, leading to multiple investigations and arrests. The case had become a flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition, with both sides trading allegations over accountability and governance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
