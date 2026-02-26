‘Heavy Attacks’ Launched: Afghanistan Responds To Pakistani Airstrikes

Afghan authorities said they had launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistani positions following Pakistani airstrikes carried out days earlier, according to the Associated Press.

Retaliation For Airstrikes In Nangarhar And Paktia

Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, said the attacks were in response to Pakistani air operations in Afghan territory.

"To retaliate for the air strikes by Pakistan in Nangarhar and Paktia... the border forces... in the eastern zone started heavy attacks on Pakistani outposts," Mohammadi said.

He indicated that Afghan border forces in the eastern zone were involved in the operation targeting Pakistani outposts.