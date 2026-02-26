Textbook Row Fallout Key Developments: NCERT Probe Begins, PM’s Displeasure, MeitY Alerted

Following strong observations by the Supreme Court, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun examining the textbook development process that led to the inclusion of a chapter on “judicial corruption” in its Class 8 Social Science book.

The Council is also identifying the individuals responsible for incorporating the controversial content.

"The NCERT is ascertaining the process of making textbooks which has led to this error of judgement and also identify the persons responsible for the same. This would also ensure that this kind of inappropriateness is completely avoided in future. This shall be done with utmost strictness," PTI quoted sources as saying.

Several reports also indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure over the issue. An NDTV report quoted him as saying: “Kaun dekh raha hai ye sab?”

Education Minister Promises Accountability, Action

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed anguish over the inclusion of the chapter and assured that accountability would be fixed and action taken against those involved in drafting the material.

His remarks came as the Supreme Court observed that there appeared to be a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to defame the judiciary. The court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on the Class 8 NCERT textbook and ordered that all physical and digital copies be seized.

According to PTI, the education ministry has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to stop the dissemination of the textbook on digital platforms.

Supreme Court Seeks Accountability, Terms Action ‘Very Light’

A day after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Supreme Court said it expected the Centre to fix accountability.

“We expect the government to issue takedown orders. The State will have to take that responsibility,” the court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the two individuals involved in preparing the chapter would no longer be associated with the ministry. However, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described this as “very light action.”

“They have fired the gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding today. The judges say their morale is down and people are talking about it,” the court noted.

The bench added that the impact would extend beyond students to teachers and parents as well.

“It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the judiciary,” the Supreme Court said.

‘Heads Must Roll’: Apex Court Orders Deeper Probe

The apex court also directed a deeper probe into how the textbook was published, noting that it prominently referred to complaints against judges and suggested inaction.

At the same time, the bench observed that the chapter did not sufficiently highlight the judiciary’s role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice.

“We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there,” CJI Surya Kant said.

“As the head of the institution, I must find out who the persons who are responsible behind it. Heads must roll, I am not going to close these proceedings,” he added.

Textbook Withdrawn, NCERT Issues Apology

The controversy stemmed from references in the NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook stating that corruption, a backlog of cases, and a shortage of judges were among the challenges facing the judicial system.

Following the Supreme Court’s strong observations that it would not allow “anyone on earth” to tarnish the judiciary’s integrity, NCERT removed the textbook from its website.

The Council also apologised for the “inappropriate content” and said the book would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities. Sources said the government was livid over the references.