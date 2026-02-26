Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaTextbook Row Fallout Key Developments: NCERT Probe Begins, PM’s Displeasure, MeitY Alerted

Textbook Row Fallout Key Developments: NCERT Probe Begins, PM’s Displeasure, MeitY Alerted

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:33 PM (IST)

Following strong observations by the Supreme Court, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has begun examining the textbook development process that led to the inclusion of a chapter on “judicial corruption” in its Class 8 Social Science book.

The Council is also identifying the individuals responsible for incorporating the controversial content.

"The NCERT is ascertaining the process of making textbooks which has led to this error of judgement and also identify the persons responsible for the same. This would also ensure that this kind of inappropriateness is completely avoided in future. This shall be done with utmost strictness," PTI quoted sources as saying.

Several reports also indicated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed displeasure over the issue. An NDTV report quoted him as saying: “Kaun dekh raha hai ye sab?”

Education Minister Promises Accountability, Action

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed anguish over the inclusion of the chapter and assured that accountability would be fixed and action taken against those involved in drafting the material.

His remarks came as the Supreme Court observed that there appeared to be a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” to defame the judiciary. The court imposed a “complete blanket ban” on the Class 8 NCERT textbook and ordered that all physical and digital copies be seized.

According to PTI, the education ministry has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) to stop the dissemination of the textbook on digital platforms.

Supreme Court Seeks Accountability, Terms Action ‘Very Light’

A day after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Supreme Court said it expected the Centre to fix accountability.

“We expect the government to issue takedown orders. The State will have to take that responsibility,” the court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the two individuals involved in preparing the chapter would no longer be associated with the ministry. However, the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant described this as “very light action.”

“They have fired the gunshot and the judiciary is bleeding today. The judges say their morale is down and people are talking about it,” the court noted.

The bench added that the impact would extend beyond students to teachers and parents as well.

“It is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign the judiciary,” the Supreme Court said.

‘Heads Must Roll’: Apex Court Orders Deeper Probe

The apex court also directed a deeper probe into how the textbook was published, noting that it prominently referred to complaints against judges and suggested inaction.

At the same time, the bench observed that the chapter did not sufficiently highlight the judiciary’s role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice.

“We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there,” CJI Surya Kant said.

“As the head of the institution, I must find out who the persons who are responsible behind it. Heads must roll, I am not going to close these proceedings,” he added.

Textbook Withdrawn, NCERT Issues Apology

The controversy stemmed from references in the NCERT’s Class 8 Social Science textbook stating that corruption, a backlog of cases, and a shortage of judges were among the challenges facing the judicial system.

Following the Supreme Court’s strong observations that it would not allow “anyone on earth” to tarnish the judiciary’s integrity, NCERT removed the textbook from its website.

The Council also apologised for the “inappropriate content” and said the book would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities. Sources said the government was livid over the references.

Related Video

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Textbook Row Fallout Key Developments: NCERT Probe Begins, PM’s Displeasure, MeitY Alerted
Textbook Row Fallout Key Developments: NCERT Probe Begins, PM’s Displeasure, MeitY Alerted
India
'Will Respond Harsher': Army Western Command Warns Pakistan On Operation Sindoot 2.0
'Will Respond Harsher': Army Western Command Warns Pakistan On Operation Sindoor 2.0
India
ABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme
ABP Network Brings Ideas Of India 2026: Gear Up For A Power-Packed Season 5 With ‘The New World Order’ Theme
India
'Living In La-La Land...': India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Kashmir Development
'Living In La-La Land...': India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Kashmir Development
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget