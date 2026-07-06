WhatsApp's New Green Dot On iPhone Tells You Exactly Who Is Online Right Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp introduces green dot for active iPhone users.

Dot appears on profile photo within the chat info screen.

It respects privacy settings, reflecting real-time online status.

This feature previews a larger upcoming contacts hub.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new green dot indicator to iPhone users through its latest beta update, mirroring a feature that was previously introduced to Android beta testers. The update, found in WhatsApp beta for iOS 26.26.10.72 on TestFlight, adds a small green circle to a contact's profile photo when they are currently active on the app.

The feature is available to select beta testers for now, with a broader rollout expected in the coming weeks.

How Does WhatsApp Green Dot Work On iPhone?

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the green dot appears on a contact's profile photo inside the chat info screen, which users access by tapping a contact's name at the top of a conversation. When a contact is active on WhatsApp, a small green circle shows up in the corner of their photo. It disappears as soon as they go offline, reflecting their status in real time.

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It is important to note that the green dot currently shows up only in the chat info screen. It does not appear in the chat list or within the conversation screen itself. This is a deliberate choice, as WhatsApp appears to be introducing the feature in a specific location before potentially expanding it further.

The green dot also respects each contact's privacy settings. If someone has chosen to hide their last seen and online status, the dot will not appear for them, keeping the experience consistent with existing privacy controls on the platform.

What Does This Mean For WhatsApp's Upcoming Contacts Hub?

The green dot is connected to a larger feature WhatsApp is developing: a dedicated Contacts screen for both Android and iOS. This upcoming tab is expected to show which contacts are currently online or were recently active.

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The green dot uses the same underlying system that the Contacts hub will rely on, so users who encounter it now will already understand what it means once the hub rolls out officially.

For now, the green dot for online contacts is live for select testers on WhatsApp beta for iOS via TestFlight. A limited number of users on the regular App Store version may also see it as part of testing. WhatsApp has not confirmed a timeline for when the feature will reach everyone on the stable version.