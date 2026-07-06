The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 has significantly reduced prices on various well-known AC brands. This makes it an ideal time to purchase a unit that fits both your cooling needs and your budget.
Amazon Prime Day 2026 Ends Today: Have You Checked These AC Deals Yet?
Amazon Prime Day 2026 has dropped prices on some solid AC brands. If you have been waiting for the right moment to buy, five deals make a strong case for acting now.
- Amazon Prime Day offers significant discounts on AC brands.
- Deals include energy-efficient inverter ACs with copper coils.
- Options range from smart cooling to quiet operating models.
- Find a budget-friendly air conditioner for your cooling needs.
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Summer heat is at its peak, and if you have been putting off buying a new air conditioner, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 gives you a solid reason to stop waiting. The sale has brought down prices on several well-known AC brands, making it easier to find a unit that fits your budget and your room. From energy-saving inverter technology to smart cooling features, here are five deals worth checking out before the sale wraps up.
BlueStar 1.5 Ton Split AC (IA318ZXU)
Price: Rs 36,000
BlueStar's 1.5 Ton Split AC is one of the more balanced options in this list. It comes with copper condenser coils, which are known for better heat transfer and lower maintenance over time. The inverter technology helps keep electricity bills in check during long summer months. Multiple cooling modes give you the flexibility to adjust settings based on the room temperature. At Rs 36,000, it sits in a comfortable price range for most buyers looking for reliable, everyday cooling without paying a premium.
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Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC (RAS.Y319PCDISL)
Price: Rs 41,500
Hitachi's offering stands out for its quiet operation, running at just 37 dBa, which makes it well-suited for bedrooms and study rooms. The auto climate technology adjusts power output based on the heat load in the room, which means the AC does not work harder than it needs to. Its design also fits neatly into modern home interiors. At Rs 41,500, it is a dependable pick for buyers who want consistent performance along with a quieter experience.
Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (AR50H18D1NHNNA)
Price: Rs 48,000
Samsung's 1.5 Ton Split AC brings smart AI features into the mix, delivering up to 30% additional energy savings compared to standard models. It also includes an advanced air filtration system that helps improve indoor air quality, which is useful in dusty or polluted environments. While it sits at the higher end of this list at Rs 48,000, the combination of smart home compatibility and cleaner air output makes it a strong contender for tech-forward households.
Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC (183INVCAV)
Price: Rs 34,000
Voltas has long been a go-to brand for budget-conscious buyers, and this Prime Day deal reinforces that. The 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with inverter technology and copper condenser coils at just Rs 34,000, which is among the lowest price points on this list. Multiple operating modes make it versatile enough for different room sizes and usage patterns. If you are looking for a straightforward, no-fuss cooling solution that does not stretch your budget, this one deserves serious attention.
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Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC (CAI18EE3R36W1)
Price: Rs 34,000
Carrier has built its name around cooling performance over decades, and this 1.5 Ton Split AC reflects that experience. It is built to handle high ambient temperatures without faltering, which makes it suitable for regions that see extreme summer heat. Intelligent cooling modes help manage energy use based on real-time conditions, while its durable build is designed to hold up over several years of regular use. At Rs 34,000, it matches Voltas on price while bringing a different set of strengths to the table.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary benefit of buying an AC during this sale?
Which AC options are available at the lowest price points?
The Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC and the Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC are both available for Rs 34,000. The Voltas offers inverter technology, while Carrier focuses on handling high ambient temperatures.
Which AC features smart AI and air filtration?
The Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC includes smart AI features for up to 30% additional energy savings. It also has an advanced air filtration system to improve indoor air quality, making it suitable for tech-forward homes.
Is there an AC known for quiet operation?
Yes, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC is notable for its quiet operation, running at just 37 dBa. This makes it a great choice for bedrooms or study rooms where minimal noise is preferred.
Which AC is best suited for regions with extreme heat?
The Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC is designed to handle high ambient temperatures without faltering. Its durable build and intelligent cooling modes make it reliable for areas experiencing extreme summer heat.