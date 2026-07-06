Amazon Prime Day 2026 Ends Today: Have You Checked These AC Deals Yet?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon Prime Day offers significant discounts on AC brands.

Deals include energy-efficient inverter ACs with copper coils.

Options range from smart cooling to quiet operating models.

Find a budget-friendly air conditioner for your cooling needs.

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Summer heat is at its peak, and if you have been putting off buying a new air conditioner, the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 gives you a solid reason to stop waiting. The sale has brought down prices on several well-known AC brands, making it easier to find a unit that fits your budget and your room. From energy-saving inverter technology to smart cooling features, here are five deals worth checking out before the sale wraps up.

BlueStar 1.5 Ton Split AC (IA318ZXU)

Price: Rs 36,000

BlueStar's 1.5 Ton Split AC is one of the more balanced options in this list. It comes with copper condenser coils, which are known for better heat transfer and lower maintenance over time. The inverter technology helps keep electricity bills in check during long summer months. Multiple cooling modes give you the flexibility to adjust settings based on the room temperature. At Rs 36,000, it sits in a comfortable price range for most buyers looking for reliable, everyday cooling without paying a premium.

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Hitachi 1.5 Ton Split AC (RAS.Y319PCDISL)

Price: Rs 41,500

Hitachi's offering stands out for its quiet operation, running at just 37 dBa, which makes it well-suited for bedrooms and study rooms. The auto climate technology adjusts power output based on the heat load in the room, which means the AC does not work harder than it needs to. Its design also fits neatly into modern home interiors. At Rs 41,500, it is a dependable pick for buyers who want consistent performance along with a quieter experience.

Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (AR50H18D1NHNNA)

Price: Rs 48,000

Samsung's 1.5 Ton Split AC brings smart AI features into the mix, delivering up to 30% additional energy savings compared to standard models. It also includes an advanced air filtration system that helps improve indoor air quality, which is useful in dusty or polluted environments. While it sits at the higher end of this list at Rs 48,000, the combination of smart home compatibility and cleaner air output makes it a strong contender for tech-forward households.

Voltas 1.5 Ton Split AC (183INVCAV)

Price: Rs 34,000

Voltas has long been a go-to brand for budget-conscious buyers, and this Prime Day deal reinforces that. The 1.5 Ton Split AC comes with inverter technology and copper condenser coils at just Rs 34,000, which is among the lowest price points on this list. Multiple operating modes make it versatile enough for different room sizes and usage patterns. If you are looking for a straightforward, no-fuss cooling solution that does not stretch your budget, this one deserves serious attention.

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Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC (CAI18EE3R36W1)

Price: Rs 34,000

Carrier has built its name around cooling performance over decades, and this 1.5 Ton Split AC reflects that experience. It is built to handle high ambient temperatures without faltering, which makes it suitable for regions that see extreme summer heat. Intelligent cooling modes help manage energy use based on real-time conditions, while its durable build is designed to hold up over several years of regular use. At Rs 34,000, it matches Voltas on price while bringing a different set of strengths to the table.