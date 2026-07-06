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English NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Prime Day 2026: 5 Deals Worth Checking Before The Sale Closes Tonight

Amazon Prime Day 2026: 5 Deals Worth Checking Before The Sale Closes Tonight

Amazon Prime Day 2026 wraps up today. If a new phone, laptop, or pair of earbuds has been sitting on your wishlist, these are the deals still worth clicking on.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 concludes today, July 6.
  • Prime members access electronics and gadgets at discounted prices.
  • Offers include Apple iPhone 16, HP Victus gaming laptop.
  • Other deals cover Realme phones, earbuds, and power banks.

Amazon Prime Days 2026: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is in its final hours, running from July 4 to July 6, and Prime members still have time to grab some solid discounts on electronics and gadgets. From flagship smartphones to budget-friendly earbuds, the sale covers a wide range of categories. 

If you have been holding off on a tech purchase, today is the last day to take advantage of these prices before they go back to normal.

Apple iPhone 16 (128GB)

Price: Rs 62,900 (Original price: Rs 79,900)

Among the deals we found, the iPhone 16 stands out as one of the better discounts on a flagship phone this season. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, Apple's A18 chip, and a 48MP dual rear camera. 

The phone runs on iOS 26, supports fast charging, and is MagSafe compatible. For anyone upgrading from an older iPhone or switching from Android, this is a strong option at this price point.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Price: Rs 85,990 (Original price: Rs 95,746)

The HP Victus is one of the more capable machines available at this price during the sale. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, depending on the variant. 

With up to 16GB RAM, SSD storage, and Windows 11, it can handle gaming, content creation, and heavy productivity tasks without breaking a sweat.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G

Price: Rs 11,499 (Original price: Rs 16,999)

For those looking for a budget smartphone with 5G support, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite is one of the most affordable options in this sale. It comes with a 120Hz HD+ display, a 6000mAh battery, a 32MP rear camera, and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. It is a practical pick for first-time smartphone buyers or anyone who needs a reliable everyday device without spending too much.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4

Price: Rs 3,099 (Original price: Rs 3,299)

If you need wireless earbuds on a budget, the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 are worth considering. They offer up to 54 hours of total playback, Bluetooth connectivity, ENC for clearer call quality, and fast pairing support. The sound quality and call performance hold up well for the price, making these a decent everyday companion for commutes, work calls, or casual listening.

URBN Qi2 Power Bank

Price: Rs 2,999 (Original price: Rs 7,999)

The URBN Qi2 Power Bank is among the steepest discounts we spotted during this sale, dropping from Rs 7,999 to Rs 2,999. It carries a 7,900mAh battery and supports Qi2 wireless charging, making it compatible with MagSafe-supported devices. Its compact build makes it easy to carry around, which makes it a practical buy for frequent travellers or anyone who needs reliable backup power on the go.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 ends today, July 6. Additional bank discounts and cashback offers are also active, which can bring the effective prices down further. If any of these products have been on your list, today is the last window to get them at these rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 end?

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 concludes today, July 6. Prime members have until the end of the day to take advantage of the discounts.

What kind of products are discounted in the sale?

The sale features a wide range of electronics and gadgets, including flagship smartphones, gaming laptops, budget earbuds, and power banks. Discounts are available across various tech categories.

What are some of the standout tech deals available?

Notable deals include the Apple iPhone 16, HP Victus Gaming Laptop, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 4, and the URBN Qi2 Power Bank. These items offer significant discounts.

Are there any additional discounts beyond the listed prices?

Yes, additional bank discounts and cashback offers are active during the sale. These can further reduce the effective prices of products.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Amazon Gadgets TECHNOLOGY
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