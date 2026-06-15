How The UK Plans To Stop Children Under 16 From Using TikTok And Instagram

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK bans social media access for children under 16.

New restrictions target AI, gaming, and live-streaming services.

Strong age verification systems will enforce this ban.

The UK government has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, following a nationwide consultation that showed widespread public support for the move. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, describing social media as something that is "making children unhappy", said a full ban was "the right choice".

The government plans to go beyond Australia's model by targeting AI chatbots, gaming platforms, and live-streaming services, while also introducing stronger age verification tools to prevent children from bypassing the restrictions.

How Will The Social Media Ban Actually Be Enforced?

Taking cues from Australia's experience, where three in five children aged 12 to 15 managed to get around restrictions, the UK government said it will rely on what it calls "highly effective age assurance" (HEAA) measures. These are designed to make it significantly harder for under-16s to access banned platforms.

According to the government's plans, Ofcom, the communications regulator, will carry out a rapid study to determine what counts as effective age verification for confirming whether a user is over 16.

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Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has also written to the new chair of Ofcom, requesting an urgent review of its enforcement capabilities. A clear enforcement strategy is expected to be published as soon as possible. The first set of regulations under the new protection framework could come into effect as early as spring 2027.

Which Platforms Are Covered And What Will Change For Children?

Platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X will all fall under the ban. Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal, however, will not be included.

Beyond access restrictions, the government also plans to block what it calls "harmful functions" on social media platforms for under-16s. These include livestreaming and direct communication with strangers. Similar restrictions will apply to gaming sites.

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AI chatbots and gaming services could also face limitations on certain features for younger age groups, though they will not be outright banned. The move comes as data shows 37 per cent of UK children aged three to five were already using social media in 2026.

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