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HomeTechnologyHow The UK Plans To Stop Children Under 16 From Using TikTok And Instagram

How The UK Plans To Stop Children Under 16 From Using TikTok And Instagram

Britain wants to go further than any country has before on children and social media. WhatsApp is safe for now, but almost every other major platform is on the list.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UK bans social media access for children under 16.
  • New restrictions target AI, gaming, and live-streaming services.
  • Strong age verification systems will enforce this ban.

The UK government has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16, following a nationwide consultation that showed widespread public support for the move. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, describing social media as something that is "making children unhappy", said a full ban was "the right choice". 

The government plans to go beyond Australia's model by targeting AI chatbots, gaming platforms, and live-streaming services, while also introducing stronger age verification tools to prevent children from bypassing the restrictions.

How Will The Social Media Ban Actually Be Enforced?

Taking cues from Australia's experience, where three in five children aged 12 to 15 managed to get around restrictions, the UK government said it will rely on what it calls "highly effective age assurance" (HEAA) measures. These are designed to make it significantly harder for under-16s to access banned platforms.

According to the government's plans, Ofcom, the communications regulator, will carry out a rapid study to determine what counts as effective age verification for confirming whether a user is over 16.

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Technology Secretary Liz Kendall has also written to the new chair of Ofcom, requesting an urgent review of its enforcement capabilities. A clear enforcement strategy is expected to be published as soon as possible. The first set of regulations under the new protection framework could come into effect as early as spring 2027.

Which Platforms Are Covered And What Will Change For Children?

Platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X will all fall under the ban. Messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal, however, will not be included.

Beyond access restrictions, the government also plans to block what it calls "harmful functions" on social media platforms for under-16s. These include livestreaming and direct communication with strangers. Similar restrictions will apply to gaming sites.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Web Now Comes With Group Video Calls: Here's Everything You Need To Know

AI chatbots and gaming services could also face limitations on certain features for younger age groups, though they will not be outright banned. The move comes as data shows 37 per cent of UK children aged three to five were already using social media in 2026.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK government's new policy on social media for children?

The UK government has announced a ban on social media access for children under 16.

Which social media platforms are covered by the ban?

Platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X will be banned for under-16s. Messaging services such as WhatsApp and Signal are not included.

When will the new social media regulations begin?

The first regulations under this new protection framework could come into effect as early as spring 2027. This timeline allows for the necessary studies and strategy development.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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