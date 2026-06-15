WhatsApp Web Now Comes With Group Video Calls: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp Web now testing group voice and video calling.

Supports up to 32 participants, call links, screen sharing.

End-to-end encryption protects calls, benefiting Linux users.

WhatsApp is bringing group voice and video calling to its web client, marking a significant step in expanding the platform's calling features beyond mobile and desktop. Earlier in February 2026, the messaging app rolled out individual voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web for the first time, allowing users to call contacts directly from a browser without needing the desktop app. Now, the company is building on that by extending the same capability to group chats.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of beta users, and it brings the web client much closer to the full calling experience that mobile and desktop users have had for a while.

How Do You Start A Group Call On WhatsApp Web?

To start a group call, open any group chat on WhatsApp Web and look for the call button at the top of the conversation. If the button is visible, the feature is already active on your account. Tapping it lets you choose between a voice call and a video call. Users also have the option to select specific people from the group to include in the call, rather than automatically adding everyone.

According to WABetaInfo, group calls on WhatsApp Web support up to 32 participants, which is the same limit that applies on mobile and desktop. This cap applies equally to both voice and video calls.

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For users who want to bring in someone outside the existing group, call links are available. A unique and secure URL can be generated and shared with anyone. These links expire automatically after 30 days of inactivity.

For added control, a waiting room option is also available, though it is worth noting that anyone with the link can join, so sharing it carefully is advisable.

Why This Update Matters For Linux And Windows Users

Screen sharing is supported during group video calls, allowing participants to show their screen in real time directly from the browser. This can be useful during document or slide reviews. Screen sharing, however, is limited to video calls and does not work during voice calls.

All group calls on WhatsApp Web are protected by end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol, the same standard applied across all WhatsApp messages and calls. This means only call participants can hear the conversation, with no access granted to WhatsApp or Meta. Encryption is on by default and requires no manual setup.

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The update is particularly meaningful for Linux users. Since WhatsApp does not offer a native desktop app for Linux, these users previously had no choice but to switch to their phone for group calls. With this change, they can now join group calls directly from the browser.

Group calls on WhatsApp Web are currently available to select beta testers. WhatsApp has not confirmed a timeline for a broader rollout, but the feature is expected to reach more users over the coming weeks.

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