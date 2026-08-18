OPINION | Scammers Are Getting Smarter. It's Time We Got More Suspicious

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OTP, SIM swap, deepfake scams exploit human trust.

Never share OTPs; verify sudden mobile network outages.

Deepfake calls mimic trusted voices; always verify requests.

Enable MFA, guard privacy, educate family against fraud.

Cybercriminals are becoming smarter every year, and in 2026 they are using new ways to trick people into giving away their money and personal information. Three of the biggest threats today are OTP scams, SIM swap fraud, and deepfake voice calls. These attacks do not always depend on hacking computers. Instead, they target human trust. In an OTP scam, a criminal pretends to be from a bank, courier company, online shopping website, or even a government office.

Scammers create a sense of urgency and trick victims into revealing the One-Time Password (OTP) sent to their mobile phone. Once the OTP is shared, the criminal can complete online transactions or gain access to important accounts. SIM swap fraud is another dangerous trick. Here, fraudsters collect personal information about a victim and convince the mobile service provider to issue a new SIM card in the victim's name.

Once the original SIM stops working, all calls, messages, and OTPs start reaching the criminal instead of the real owner. This gives attackers access to banking, email, and social media accounts. These scams are becoming more successful because many people are still unaware of how easily OTPs can be misused. An OTP should never be shared with anyone, no matter who asks for it.

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The New-Age Scam Starts With Trust

Another growing concern in 2026 is the rise of deepfake voice calls powered by artificial intelligence. Criminals can now copy a person's voice using just a few seconds of audio collected from social media videos, voice messages, or online meetings. Imagine receiving a call that sounds exactly like your friend, your manager, or a family member asking for urgent financial help. Many people act quickly because they recognise the familiar voice, but the call is fake.

Some businesses have also become victims when employees receive fake instructions from someone who sounds like a senior executive. These attacks show that hearing a trusted voice is no longer enough to confirm someone's identity. People should always verify unexpected requests through another communication channel before sending money or sharing sensitive information.

A quick callback on a known number or a text message can prevent a major financial loss. Organisations should also introduce additional verification steps for payment approvals and account changes instead of depending only on phone calls.

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Simple Checks Can Stop Costly Scams

The good news is that these scams can be prevented with a few simple habits. Never share your OTP with anyone, even if the caller claims to be from your bank or a government department. If your mobile network suddenly stops working without any reason, contact your telecom provider immediately, as it could be a sign of a SIM swap attack. Enable multi-factor authentication using an authenticator app wherever possible instead of relying only on SMS-based OTPs.

Keep your personal information private and avoid posting sensitive details on social media that criminals can use to impersonate you. Families should educate children and elderly members about these scams, as they are often targeted by fraudsters. Businesses should conduct regular cybersecurity awareness training so that employees know how to identify suspicious calls, emails, and messages. Technology continues to improve, but cybercriminals are also finding new ways to misuse it.

Staying alert, verifying every unexpected request, and following basic security practices can protect both individuals and organisations from becoming victims. In today's digital world, awareness is one of the strongest defenses against cybercrime.