EPFO No Longer In Use For UAN Activation, This App Has Replaced Portal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Activate UAN via UMANG app with Aadhaar and mobile.

If you are trying to activate your UAN and heading straight to the EPFO website, you might run into a small surprise. While the option still appears on the portal, it no longer works the way it used to. Instead of completing the process there, users are now redirected to the UMANG app.

This shift means your smartphone has become the main tool for activating your Universal Account Number, which is essential for managing your Provident Fund account and accessing key services.

Why Is UMANG App Now Needed For UAN Activation?

The UMANG app has effectively replaced the EPFO portal for UAN activation. Although the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation website still shows the “Activate UAN” option, clicking it only redirects users to the app. This indicates a clear shift toward mobile-first access for EPFO services.

Using the UMANG app is now the only working method to activate your UAN. Without activation, you cannot check your PF balance, view your passbook, or withdraw funds. It is also necessary when changing jobs, as an active UAN allows you to transfer your PF balance and update KYC details like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information. Once activated, your mobile number also gets linked automatically.

How To Activate UAN Using UMANG App Step-By-Step

To activate your UAN, start by opening the UMANG app on your smartphone and navigating to EPFO services. Tap on the UAN activation option and enter your UAN number, Aadhaar details, and mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

After submitting these details, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and follow the instructions shown on the screen. Once completed, your UAN will be activated and ready for use.

Keep in mind that you will need your UAN, Aadhaar number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number to complete the process smoothly.