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HomeTechnologyEPFO No Longer In Use For UAN Activation, This App Has Replaced Portal

EPFO No Longer In Use For UAN Activation, This App Has Replaced Portal

Trying to activate your UAN on the EPFO website? You may be redirected to the UMANG app instead. Here’s what changed and how you can complete the process now.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Activate UAN via UMANG app with Aadhaar and mobile.

If you are trying to activate your UAN and heading straight to the EPFO website, you might run into a small surprise. While the option still appears on the portal, it no longer works the way it used to. Instead of completing the process there, users are now redirected to the UMANG app. 

This shift means your smartphone has become the main tool for activating your Universal Account Number, which is essential for managing your Provident Fund account and accessing key services.

Why Is UMANG App Now Needed For UAN Activation?

The UMANG app has effectively replaced the EPFO portal for UAN activation. Although the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation website still shows the “Activate UAN” option, clicking it only redirects users to the app. This indicates a clear shift toward mobile-first access for EPFO services.

Using the UMANG app is now the only working method to activate your UAN. Without activation, you cannot check your PF balance, view your passbook, or withdraw funds. It is also necessary when changing jobs, as an active UAN allows you to transfer your PF balance and update KYC details like Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account information. Once activated, your mobile number also gets linked automatically.

How To Activate UAN Using UMANG App Step-By-Step

To activate your UAN, start by opening the UMANG app on your smartphone and navigating to EPFO services. Tap on the UAN activation option and enter your UAN number, Aadhaar details, and mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

After submitting these details, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and follow the instructions shown on the screen. Once completed, your UAN will be activated and ready for use.

Keep in mind that you will need your UAN, Aadhaar number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number to complete the process smoothly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens after my UAN is activated on the UMANG app?

Once your UAN is activated, it will be ready for use. Your mobile number will also be linked automatically, enabling you to access various PF services.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Business TECHNOLOGY
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