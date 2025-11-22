Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your EPF Balance Without Logging In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Keeping track of your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings doesn’t always require logging in to the EPFO portal.

For many, remembering a password or navigating the website can be inconvenient, especially when you just want a quick update on your balance. Fortunately, EPFO offers multiple hassle-free ways to get your PF details using just your phone.

Whether you prefer a missed call, an SMS request, or a government-backed mobile app, these options make checking your EPF balance fast, secure, and accessible to everyone.

Check EPF Balance Through a Missed Call

One of the easiest ways to know your EPF balance is through the EPFO’s missed-call service.

All you need is a mobile number linked to your UAN. Give a missed call to the official EPFO number (9966044425), and you’ll automatically receive an SMS containing details like your balance and last contribution.

This method costs nothing and works even on basic feature phones, making it ideal for users who don’t have internet access. Just ensure that your KYC details, especially your Aadhaar, PAN, or bank account are updated on your UAN profile for the service to work.

Get EPF Balance via SMS

If you prefer sending a text, EPFO’s SMS service is another reliable solution.

Simply type EPFOHO UAN format and send it to the EPFO SMS number (7738299899) from your registered mobile number.

You’ll receive a message with your account information, including your latest contribution updates.

The service supports multiple languages, allowing members across the country to access their PF information comfortably.

As with the missed-call method, your KYC details must be fully updated for the SMS service to function.

Use the UMANG App for a Digital Check

For users who want a more interactive experience, the UMANG app offers a clean, user-friendly way to access EPF services.

Once you install the app, search for “EPFO” and log in using your mobile number and OTP authentication.

Within seconds, you can view your passbook, track contributions, and access several other EPFO services.