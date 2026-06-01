2 Killed, 2 Injured In Truck Collision On Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Traffic Hit For Hours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two killed, two injured in early morning truck collision.

Crash involved two speeding trucks and a car.

Traffic disrupted for two hours; investigation ongoing.

Accident renews concerns about expressway safety.

Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision involving two heavy vehicles near the Khalapur Food Mall on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred around 5 AM when two speeding trucks reportedly collided head-on. The impact was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged. A car travelling behind the trucks was also caught in the crash, leaving two occupants injured.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched relief operations. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. Officials said their condition remains critical.

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Traffic Disrupted For Nearly Two Hours

The accident led to the temporary closure of the Pune-Mumbai missing link stretch, triggering long traffic queues towards Mumbai. Authorities suspended traffic movement for nearly two hours as rescue teams worked to clear the wreckage and ensure commuter safety.

Vehicles were later diverted to the old Pune-Mumbai Highway and alternate routes on the expressway before normal traffic movement was gradually restored.

Overspeeding Suspected

According to preliminary findings, both trucks were travelling at high speed when the collision occurred. Police suspect overspeeding may have contributed to the crash, though a detailed investigation is underway.

Officials are also working to establish the identities of the deceased.

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Safety Concerns Raised Again

The latest accident has once again drawn attention to safety concerns on the expressway's missing link section, where several crashes have been reported in recent months.

Local residents and commuters have repeatedly raised concerns over visibility issues and speeding violations on the stretch. The recurring accidents have sparked criticism of highway authorities and transport officials, with many demanding stricter enforcement of traffic regulations and additional safety measures.

Police said further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.