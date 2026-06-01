The West Bengal cabinet will undergo a major expansion on Monday. Governor R N Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata at 11 am.
West Bengal Cabinet Expansion Today: 35 BJP MLAs Set To Take Oath As Ministers, Check Probable List
The BJP government in West Bengal is set for its first major cabinet expansion on Monday. The expansion will take CM Suvendu Adhikari's council of ministers to 41 members.
- West Bengal cabinet expands Monday, 35 new ministers sworn in.
- Governor Ravi administers oath to Adhikari's expanded council.
- Expansion follows BJP's historic election victory, ending TMC rule.
- New cabinet reflects regional, social representation goals.
The first BJP-led government in West Bengal will undergo a major cabinet expansion on Monday, with 35 MLAs set to be inducted into Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's council of ministers.
Governor R N Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata at 11 am. The swearing-in ceremony comes nearly three weeks after Adhikari took oath as chief minister following the BJP's historic victory in the Assembly elections.
"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the nationalist government elected by the people of West Bengal will be constituted," Adhikari said in a social media post on Sunday.
The BJP secured 208 seats in the 294-member Assembly, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule and paving the way for the saffron party's first government in the state.
ALSO READ: After Abhishek, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Assaulted By Protesters In Hooghly
Cabinet Strength To Reach 41
At present, the West Bengal cabinet consists of six members, including Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashok Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu were sworn in alongside Adhikari on May 9.
With the induction of 35 more legislators, the strength of the council of ministers will rise to 41, just three short of the maximum permissible limit for a 294-member Assembly.
The expansion follows a series of consultations between the state BJP leadership and the party's central leadership in New Delhi over the composition of the ministry.
ALSO READ: 'Result Of TMC's Atrocities': BJP's Agnimitra Paul Calls Attack On Abhishek Banerjee 'Public Outrage'
Check Probable List Of Ministers
While the BJP has not officially released the names of the incoming ministers, party sources indicated that the following MLAs and leaders are among those likely to be inducted into the expanded cabinet:
- Shankar Ghosh (Siliguri)
- Malati Rava Roy (Tufanganj)
- Manoj Oraon (Kumargram)
- Bishal Lama (Kalchini)
- Deepak Barman (Falakata)
- Anandamay Barman (Matigara-Naxalbari)
- Tapas Roy (Maniktala)
- Shardwat Mukherjee (Bidhannagar)
- Purnima Chakraborty (Shyampukur)
- Indranil Khan (Behala West)
- Jagannath Chattopadhyay (Siuri)
- Umesh Rai (Howrah North)
- Ashok Dinda (Moyna)
- Arjun Singh (Noapara)
- Sumitra Chattopadhyay (Naihati)
- Sumana Sarkar (Balagarh)
- Gaurishankar Ghosh (Murshidabad)
- Rupa Ganguly (Sonarpur South)
- Gargi Das Ghosh (Kandi)
ALSO READ: 'Public Anger': Abhishek Banerjee's Old Video After Attack On Nadda Surfaces
Focus On Regional And Social Representation
The cabinet expansion is expected to reflect the BJP's strategy of ensuring regional and social representation across the state. Several of the probable inductees represent north Bengal districts, tribal-dominated regions, urban constituencies and politically significant areas where the BJP registered strong performances in the Assembly polls.
The current six-member cabinet already reflects a mix of communities, including Brahmin, OBC, tribal, Matua and Rajbanshi representation. The expanded ministry is likely to further strengthen this balancing act.
Monday's swearing-in ceremony will mark the formal constitution of the BJP's first full-fledged cabinet in West Bengal. Political observers will closely watch the final composition of the ministry, portfolio allocations and the party's efforts to balance regional aspirations with administrative priorities as it begins its first term in power in the state.
Before You Go
Accident: Two Killed in Major Mumbai–Pune Expressway Accident
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the West Bengal cabinet be expanded?
How many new ministers will be inducted into the West Bengal cabinet?
35 MLAs are set to be inducted into Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's council of ministers. This will bring the total strength of the cabinet to 41.
Who is the current Chief Minister of West Bengal?
Suvendu Adhikari is the current Chief Minister of West Bengal. He took the oath of office following the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections.
What is the maximum permissible limit for the West Bengal cabinet?
The maximum permissible limit for a 294-member Assembly is 41 ministers. The expanded cabinet will reach this limit, just three short of the maximum.