Noida Power Bills Set To Rise As UP Electricity Tariff Hike Takes Effect From Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Power bills rise 10% for Noida residents starting June.

Fuel surcharge offsets rising global energy and fuel costs.

Consumers face higher charges due to UPPCL's new regulation.

Increased bills coincide with high summer power demand.

Noida residents will have to brace for higher power bills from June, as the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has announced a 10 per cent fuel surcharge amid rising global energy costs.

The additional charge will be reflected in the June billing cycle, impacting households, commercial establishments and industries across Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Greater Noida. Consumers will be required to pay an extra 10 per cent on their electricity usage under the fuel surcharge adjustment mechanism.

Higher Fuel Costs Behind The Hike

According to UPPCL, the surcharge has been introduced to offset higher fuel costs triggered by global market volatility and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has pushed up energy prices.

The move follows new regulations issued by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) framework. In a letter dated May 29, Pankaj Saxena, Chief Engineer of the Regulatory Affairs Unit (RAU), said the fuel surcharge would be calculated from March 2026 and recovered from consumers beginning with the June billing cycle.

For residents of Noida, where electricity consumption typically spikes during the summer months due to extensive use of air conditioners and cooling appliances, the surcharge is expected to increase monthly power expenses significantly.

Higher Power Demand In NCR

The development comes at a time when the National Capital Region is witnessing high temperatures and rising electricity demand. Consumer groups have raised concerns over the additional burden on households, while industry representatives say higher power costs could affect businesses already dealing with elevated operating expenses.

Officials, however, maintain that the surcharge is necessary to compensate for increased fuel procurement costs and ensure the financial stability of power distribution utilities.

Consumers are advised to review their electricity consumption and prepare for higher bills in the coming months as the surcharge takes effect from June.