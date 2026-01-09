Tamil Nadu Residents Can Now Access Govt Services On WhatsApp Using Namma Arasu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In partnership with Meta, the Government of Tamil Nadu has launched Namma Arasu, a unified WhatsApp chatbot that offers 51 essential citizen services through a single platform. The chatbot was unveiled at UmagineTN 2026 and is part of the state’s push towards simpler and more people-friendly digital governance.

Available in both Tamil and English, Namma Arasu allows residents to access multiple government services directly on WhatsApp, making public service delivery faster, easier, and more accessible across Tamil Nadu.

What Is Namma Arasu WhatsApp Chatbot & What Services Does It Offer

Namma Arasu is a single-window WhatsApp chatbot created to bring multiple government services under one roof. Instead of visiting different portals or offices, citizens can now use WhatsApp to access services from various departments.

The chatbot works with an intent-based search, meaning users can type what they need in simple words and get guided to the right service.

Through Namma Arasu, residents can download government certificates, pay taxes and utility bills, and check welfare scheme details. It also covers transport-related services, property registration information, agricultural updates, ration card services, temple donations, tourism bookings, and grievance filing and tracking. The idea is to reduce confusion, save time, and make government interactions smoother for everyone.

The chatbot has been developed under the leadership of the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA). By using WhatsApp, a platform already widely used across the state, the government is ensuring that digital services reach more people, including those who may not be comfortable using complex websites or apps.

How To Use Namma Arasu WhatsApp Chatbot To Access Government Services

Using Namma Arasu is simple and does not require any special technical knowledge. Follow these steps:

Save the official WhatsApp number +91 7845 252525 on your phone

Open WhatsApp and send a message like “Hi” to start the chatbot

Choose your preferred language: Tamil or English

Type what service you are looking for, such as certificate download or bill payment

Follow the on-screen prompts shown by the chatbot

Enter required details when asked, such as the application number or basic information

Complete the process directly within WhatsApp or get guided to the next step

As more services are added in future phases, the chatbot will continue to grow. Namma Arasu shows how Tamil Nadu is using digital tools to make governance more accessible, practical, and citizen-focused.