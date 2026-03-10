Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Finally, A Compact Android Flagship With 'Better-Than-Pro' Battery

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Every year, smartphone launches arrive with familiar promises. More megapixels. Faster chips. Bigger batteries. The formula rarely changes. But with the Xiaomi 17, the Chinese tech giant seems to be chasing a slightly different goal. Not just raw power, not just camera bragging rights. Instead, Xiaomi is betting on something that is surprisingly rare in modern flagships: a compact phone that still behaves like a powerhouse.

Personally, I miss the 'small-yet-mega' phones. iPhone SE series or the Pixel a-series were my go-to daily workhorses for the longest time. The biggest challenge? Battery. Xiaomi seemed to have figured out with its latest base 17-series phone, with a massive 6,330mAh unit. Additionally, for those looking for sharp, ultra-processed imaging that can compete with iPhone 17 and Google Pixel 10, Xiaomi 17 comes with a Leica-powered triple rear camera module.

After spending some time with the device, it feels like Xiaomi is trying to prove that “small” does not have to mean “compromised”. Let’s dive in.

Compact Flagship, Done Right

Phones have been getting bigger for years. Holding them often feels like balancing a small tablet in one hand. The Xiaomi 17, thankfully, goes in the opposite direction.

Despite packing serious hardware inside, the device measures just 8.06mm thick and weighs 191g, making it noticeably comfortable to hold for longer stretches. The design philosophy here is minimalist but polished. Clean lines, smooth edges, and what Xiaomi calls its 'Golden Arc' curves help the phone sit naturally in the palm.

The ultra-thin 1.18mm bezels also play a big role here. They give the front of the phone an almost borderless feel, making the 6.3-inch CrystalRes OLED display look expansive without turning the device into an unwieldy slab.

Xiaomi’s LIPO manufacturing process helps keep those bezels razor thin, while the redesigned camera module sits neatly on the back without looking overly aggressive.

Colour options are playful too. The Xiaomi 17 comes in Venture Green, Alpine Pink, Ice Blue, and classic Black, giving buyers a nice mix of subtle and expressive finishes.

Leica Cameras Take Centre Stage

Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica continues to be one of the most interesting camera collaborations in smartphones.

The Xiaomi 17 carries a triple 50MP camera system, anchored by the Light Fusion 950 sensor, which is quite large at 1/1.31-inch and supports a 2.4μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel configuration. That allows the camera to capture more light, which should translate to cleaner images in difficult lighting conditions.

Complementing the main camera is a Leica 60mm floating telephoto lens, which handles portraits, macro photography and zoom. Xiaomi claims the system can deliver 5x optical-level zoom and up to 20x AI Ultra Zoom, while the floating design also enables 10cm macro shots.

There is also a 50MP ultra-wide lens with a 102-degree field-of-view for landscapes and group shots.

Selfie fans are not ignored either. The 50MP front camera now supports improved autofocus, making it easier to get sharp self-portraits whether you are holding the phone close or shooting from a distance.

On the video side, the phone supports 4K Dolby Vision recording and 4K Log recording at 60fps, which is good news for creators who like to tweak colour grading during editing.

Snapdragon Power Under The Hood

Powering the Xiaomi 17 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, one of Qualcomm’s most advanced mobile chips yet.

It features Qualcomm’s 3rd generation Oryon CPU, an upgraded Adreno GPU, and a more capable AI engine. In everyday use, that translates to snappy multitasking, fast image processing and enough headroom for heavy gaming sessions.

Memory options include 12GB RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB storage, using LPDDR5X and UFS 4.1 standards for quick data access.

Xiaomi HyperOS 3 sits on top, bringing its usual ecosystem features, including HyperConnect for file sharing and multi-device workflows.

Battery Life That Looks Promising

Battery anxiety is still very real in flagship phones, but Xiaomi seems determined to ease that concern.

The Xiaomi 17 packs a massive 6,330mAh battery, which is unusually large for a phone of this size. That makes the phone slightly heavy, at 191g, compared to an immediate rival like an iPhone 17 (177g). But it's still lighter than the Google Pixel 10 (204g). The overall compact design of Xiaomi 17 makes it easier to hold, so the weight does not really feel like a deal breaker, and you actually get used to it.

Xiaomi’s new Surge Battery technology, with higher silicon content, helps boost energy density while keeping the device slim.

Charging is equally impressive. The phone supports 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless charging, which should take the device from near empty to usable levels very quickly. The box also comes with a 100W charging unit inside, which is always appreciated.

For users who rely on their phones all day, this combination of battery size and charging speed could be a major selling point.

Built To Survive Real Life

Xiaomi has also paid attention to durability this time.

The phone uses what it calls a Xiaomi Guardian Structure, featuring a 6M42 aluminium frame and Xiaomi Shield Glass for added protection. It also carries IP68 certification, meaning it can handle dust and accidental water exposure without panic.

Stereo speakers, a four-microphone array, Wi-Fi 7 support, Dolby Atmos audio and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor round out the feature list.

Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Early Verdict

First impressions suggest the Xiaomi 17 is trying to balance something many flagships struggle with: serious performance without turning the phone into a giant brick. It feels compact but capable. The Leica camera system looks promising, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 brings serious power, and the unexpectedly large battery might quietly become one of the phone’s biggest strengths.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway is this: the Xiaomi 17 does not scream for attention with one outrageous feature. Instead, it seems to focus on getting many things right at once.

More in ABP Live’s full review soon.