iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak Just Dropped: Rs X.X Lakh Could Be The Starting Price

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leak Just Dropped: Rs X.X Lakh Could Be The Starting Price

Leaks suggest Apple may hold iPhone 18 Pro Max pricing steady by negotiating better deals with suppliers, helping buyers avoid another flagship price jump this year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple may avoid increasing prices for its upcoming Pro iPhones, according to new supply chain reports and analyst leaks. Despite rising component costs in the smartphone industry, especially for memory chips, the company is reportedly planning to keep pricing steady for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities says Apple is aiming to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the same prices as their predecessors. 

At the same time, early rumours about the possible India pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro Max have also started circulating online ahead of the expected launch.

What Could Be The Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Price In India?

Early leaks suggest that the Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India could start around Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB base storage variant. If accurate, the device would launch in a similar price range as the previous Pro Max model.

The expected pricing is notable because smartphone production costs are currently rising. Memory chip prices have increased significantly due to strong demand from companies building artificial intelligence data centres.

Reports say Apple is trying to manage these costs by negotiating better deals with major suppliers. The company is believed to be working closely with memory manufacturers such as Samsung and SK Hynix to secure favourable pricing.

By controlling component costs through supplier negotiations, Apple may be able to prevent a price increase for its premium models. For buyers in India, this could be important since flagship smartphone prices have been steadily rising over the past few years.

Why Apple May Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Stable Globally

Global pricing rumours also suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch at the same prices as their previous versions. Analysts believe Apple may offset higher component costs by cutting expenses in other areas of the production process.

This could include improving manufacturing efficiency or tightening contracts with suppliers to reduce overall costs.

Such a cost-balancing strategy allows Apple to maintain its profit margins without directly increasing the retail price of its devices.

While Apple has not officially confirmed pricing for the next iPhone lineup, several supply chain signals indicate that price stability is a key goal for the upcoming launch. 

If these reports turn out to be accurate, buyers upgrading to the Pro models may not see a price hike despite rising hardware costs across the industry.

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices increase?

Reports suggest Apple may keep iPhone 18 Pro lineup prices the same as their predecessors, despite rising component costs.

What is the rumored starting price for the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India?

Early leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India could start around Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB base storage variant.

Why might Apple keep iPhone 18 Pro prices stable globally?

Apple may offset higher component costs by improving manufacturing efficiency or negotiating better supplier deals.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
Embed widget