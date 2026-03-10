Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyApple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could

Apple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could

Apple will turn 50 on April 1, 2026. Tim Cook says the company’s success still comes from Steve Jobs’ principles, improving existing ideas and building products that change how people use technology.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Apple is preparing to mark a major milestone as the company turns 50 on April 1, 2026. Founded in 1976, the tech giant has grown from a small startup to one of the world’s most influential technology companies. Ahead of the anniversary, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke to CBS’s “Sunday Morning” while discussing the company’s journey and the philosophy that shaped it. 

During the interview, Cook reflected on Steve Jobs’ legacy, Apple’s unique culture and the mindset that has guided the company for decades. His remarks highlight several ideas that explain why Apple continues to stand apart.

Apple Built Products People Did Not Even Know They Wanted

“And you know, trying to see around the corner and giving people something that they didn’t know that they wanted.”

Tim Cook explained that Apple has always focused on anticipating what users might need before they realise it themselves. From the iPhone to the iPad, the company often introduced products that created entirely new markets. This approach helped Apple lead innovation rather than simply respond to existing demand.

Apple Focuses On Improving What Already Exists

Apple focuses on “the next thing and improving something that exists today,”

Instead of constantly chasing brand new categories, Apple often refines existing ideas and makes them better. Many of its most successful devices improved technology that already existed but made it simpler, faster and easier for everyday users.

Steve Jobs’ Principles Still Guide The Company

“The principles that Jobs laid out for the company”

Cook said Steve Jobs’ philosophy continues to shape Apple long after his passing in 2011. These principles include creating products that enrich people’s lives and maintaining a strong focus on quality and design.

Apple Avoided Becoming Stuck In The Past

“It was such a gift for me” for Jobs to leave me with the advice to not wonder what Steve would do.

Cook shared that Jobs advised him not to constantly ask what the founder would have done. That approach allowed Apple to move forward confidently instead of being limited by nostalgia.

Apple Still Sees Itself As One Of A Kind

“I think Apple is such a unique place. It’s not possible to replicate it.”

Cook believes Apple’s culture, leadership style and product philosophy are difficult for competitors to copy. Even after five decades, he says the company still operates differently from others in the technology industry.

As Apple completes 50 years, Tim Cook’s reflections suggest the company’s strength lies in its mindset: staying innovative, building meaningful products, and continuing the principles that shaped Apple from the beginning.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Apple celebrate its 50th anniversary?

Apple will mark its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026. The company was founded in 1976.

What is Apple's approach to product development?

Apple focuses on anticipating user needs and creating products people didn't know they wanted, like the iPhone and iPad. They also excel at improving existing technologies to make them simpler and better.

How do Steve Jobs' principles still influence Apple?

Steve Jobs' principles, such as creating products that enrich lives and focusing on quality and design, continue to guide Apple. He also advised against constantly wondering 'what Steve would do' to allow for forward momentum.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Apple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could
Apple To Turn 50: 5 Things iPhone Maker Did That Nobody Else Could
Technology
Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Finally, A Compact Android Flagship With 'Better-Than-Pro' Battery
Xiaomi 17 First Impressions: Finally, A Compact Android Flagship With 'Better-Than-Pro' Battery
Technology
When Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Launch? Check The Leaked Release Date
When Will iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max Launch? Check The Leaked Release Date
Technology
iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leaked: Here's How Much Apple's Next Flagship May Cost You
iPhone 18 Pro Max Price Leaked: Here's How Much Apple's Next Flagship May Cost You
Advertisement

Videos

Energy Alert: LPG Supply Secured Amid Middle East Conflict; Mumbai & Chandigarh Face Local Shortages
LPG Supply Alert: Bengaluru Faces Commercial Cylinder Shortage Amid Middle East Crisis
Breaking News: BJP MP Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of “undermining India” at AI Summit
Lok Sabha Update: Owaisi raises constitutional objections during Speaker no-confidence debate
Breaking: No vacancy yet in Speaker’s office; no-confidence motion formally admitted in LS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget