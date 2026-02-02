Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is slowly stepping into the spotlight, and this time, it’s through a leaked official-looking promotional poster. The image shows the phone in a bold purple colour and gives the clearest look yet at its redesigned camera module. The leak follows last week’s first renders of the Galaxy S26 series and confirms that Samsung is making visible design changes this year.

From a new camera layout to a slimmer body, the S26 Ultra seems to be moving away from its old Note-style look while keeping core features intact.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Design Leak Reveals Major Changes

The biggest talking point in the leak is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera design. According to images shared by Evan Blass, Samsung has dropped the separate protruding camera rings seen in recent models.

The first Leakmail of 2026 is out. Feel free to sign up at https://t.co/VkdtXzIEGM, but please make sure to subscribe to the emails, as the posts are immediately pulled down. Welcome to Ga-leaks-y Unpacked. pic.twitter.com/enx8stGTfD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 1, 2026

Instead, the S26 Ultra brings back a unified camera module. This module has a clean, three-layer structure that looks more refined and less bulky.

The main camera sensors sit inside this raised module, while the 3x telephoto lens, LED flash, and extra sensors are placed to the right, similar to older Ultra models.

The camera housing itself now has more rounded corners. This gives the phone a softer look and clearly distances it from the sharp, boxy Galaxy Note design language.

Overall, the new camera setup still looks premium but more practical. Samsung is listening to feedback and focusing on a cleaner, more balanced rear design.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date & Body Upgrade Details

When compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra launch model appears slimmer and lighter. The phone is said to be just 7.9mm thick, making it 0.3mm thinner than its predecessor.

It also weighs 214 grams, which is around 4 grams lighter. These changes may seem small, but they do matter in daily use.

The phone is slightly taller and wider, and leaks suggest Samsung may skip titanium this year. Still, the S Pen remains, though its end has been redesigned to match the phone’s rounded edges.

As per the teaser poster, Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy S26 family on February 25, 2026, during a Galaxy Unpacked event. If these leaks are accurate, the S26 Ultra could mark a clear design refresh for Samsung’s flagship lineup.