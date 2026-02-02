Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Bring Bad News To Battery Fans: Check This New Leak

Fresh leaks reveal Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may cost more and look refined, but it sticks to the same battery tech while rivals adopt newer options promising longer battery life.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Samsung’s next flagship phone is slowly taking shape, and the latest leaks bring both good and bad news. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a price hike, but surprisingly, it may also see a small price cut compared to earlier expectations. However, when it comes to battery life, Samsung seems to be playing it safe.

While other Android brands are moving to newer battery technology, Samsung is sticking with the same old setup. Fresh leaks also give us a first look at the phone’s design and camera changes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Leak Disappoints Power Users

According to a new leak by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh battery. This is the same battery size used in the previous model. 

In simple words, there is no upgrade at all. This is surprising because many brands like Honor and Xiaomi have started using silicon-carbon batteries, which can offer longer battery life in a similar size.

So why is Samsung avoiding this new battery tech? Regular lithium-ion batteries use graphite and are very stable. They are safe and have been tested for years. Silicon-carbon batteries can store more power, but they also expand more while charging and can wear out faster over time.

For a global brand like Samsung, battery safety is extremely important. Even a small risk of swelling or overheating can hurt its reputation badly. That is likely why Samsung has decided not to use silicon-carbon batteries yet. The company clearly prefers reliability over experimenting with newer but riskier technology.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs & Design Leaks

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks very similar to the S25 Ultra. The leaked renders show slightly rounder corners and a new pill-shaped camera module. This design was earlier seen on Samsung’s recent foldable phones.

The camera setup includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. These numbers may sound big, but for most users, the experience will feel familiar rather than revolutionary.

One noticeable improvement is the phone’s thickness. The S26 Ultra is expected to be slimmer at 7.9mm. Samsung has reportedly redesigned internal parts like the motherboard and cooling system to achieve this without reducing battery size.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra focuses on refinement, not big changes. If you were hoping for massive battery life upgrades, this phone may not excite you.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, which is the same capacity as the previous model.

Why is Samsung not using newer battery technology like silicon-carbon for the S26 Ultra?

Samsung is prioritizing battery safety and reliability with proven lithium-ion technology. Silicon-carbon batteries, while offering more power, have risks like expansion and faster wear.

What are the expected design changes for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

The S26 Ultra is expected to feature slightly rounder corners and a new pill-shaped camera module, similar to Samsung's recent foldable phones.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
