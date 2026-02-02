Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung’s next flagship phone is slowly taking shape, and the latest leaks bring both good and bad news. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a price hike, but surprisingly, it may also see a small price cut compared to earlier expectations. However, when it comes to battery life, Samsung seems to be playing it safe.



While other Android brands are moving to newer battery technology, Samsung is sticking with the same old setup. Fresh leaks also give us a first look at the phone’s design and camera changes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Leak Disappoints Power Users

According to a new leak by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh battery. This is the same battery size used in the previous model.

In simple words, there is no upgrade at all. This is surprising because many brands like Honor and Xiaomi have started using silicon-carbon batteries, which can offer longer battery life in a similar size.

So why is Samsung avoiding this new battery tech? Regular lithium-ion batteries use graphite and are very stable. They are safe and have been tested for years. Silicon-carbon batteries can store more power, but they also expand more while charging and can wear out faster over time.

For a global brand like Samsung, battery safety is extremely important. Even a small risk of swelling or overheating can hurt its reputation badly. That is likely why Samsung has decided not to use silicon-carbon batteries yet. The company clearly prefers reliability over experimenting with newer but riskier technology.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs & Design Leaks

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks very similar to the S25 Ultra. The leaked renders show slightly rounder corners and a new pill-shaped camera module. This design was earlier seen on Samsung’s recent foldable phones.

The camera setup includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope camera. These numbers may sound big, but for most users, the experience will feel familiar rather than revolutionary.

One noticeable improvement is the phone’s thickness. The S26 Ultra is expected to be slimmer at 7.9mm. Samsung has reportedly redesigned internal parts like the motherboard and cooling system to achieve this without reducing battery size.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra focuses on refinement, not big changes. If you were hoping for massive battery life upgrades, this phone may not excite you.