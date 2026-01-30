Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Release Date Leaks Via Unpacked Event Poster: Here's The Full Lineup

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Release Date Leaks Via Unpacked Event Poster: Here’s The Full Lineup

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch timeline has leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, pointing to a February 25, 2026 event alongside new Galaxy Buds and a possible early bird freebie.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is once again in the spotlight, and this time the leaks look solid. A fresh Galaxy Unpacked event poster has surfaced online, hinting at the launch timeline of Samsung’s next flagship smartphones. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to the leak, Samsung may unveil these devices towards the end of February 2026. 

Alongside the smartphones, Samsung is also likely to introduce its next-generation wireless earbuds at the same event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Date Leaked Ahead Of Galaxy Unpacked event

Popular tipster Evan Blass shared the leaked Galaxy Unpacked invite on X, suggesting that the event could take place on February 25, 2026. 

If true, this would mark Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The leaked date also matches earlier reports that hinted at a late-February launch for the Galaxy S26 lineup.

The poster gives a subtle hint about the phone’s design language, too. A violet-themed background is clearly visible, which lines up with previous leaks claiming that Cobalt Violet could be the hero colour for the Galaxy S26 series. 

Samsung often highlights one standout colour at launch, and this shade may be pushed heavily in promotions.

At the event, Samsung is expected to showcase three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, continuing its familiar flagship strategy.

Galaxy Buds 4 Price Leak & Early Bird Offer Details

Apart from smartphones, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup at the same Galaxy Unpacked event. This will likely include the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

According to French publication Dealabs, the Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced at EUR 179 (around Rs 19,600), while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may cost EUR 249 (roughly Rs 27,300). The pricing suggests Samsung is not planning a major hike compared to the previous generation.

Both earbuds are expected to arrive in black and white colours. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may also get an Apricot colour option, which could be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Samsung may also offer an early bird deal. Buyers who pick the black colour variant could receive a 25W wireless charging pad free with their purchase. More official details are expected closer to the launch date.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 series expected to launch?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumored to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, according to leaked information.

What models are expected in the Galaxy S26 lineup?

The upcoming lineup is expected to include three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

What other products might be announced at the same event?

Alongside the smartphones, Samsung is also likely to introduce its next-generation wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup, at the same event.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
