'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk

India’s energy security came under sharp focus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as the government asserted that crude oil, gas and LPG supplies remain secure despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, while the opposition questioned the country’s strategic independence in energy procurement. The discussion took place against the backdrop of rising global tensions affecting shipping routes and fuel markets, prompting assurances from the government that contingency arrangements are in place and supplies are being closely monitored.

Rahul Questions Energy Independence

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi argued that energy security forms the foundation of national sovereignty and said India should retain full freedom to decide from whom it buys oil and gas. He questioned why a country of India’s size should allow any external power to influence its energy relationships, particularly with regard to purchases from Russia.

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "The foundation of every single nation is its energy security. Allowing the United States to decide who we buy oil from, who we buy gas from, and whether we can buy oil from Russia or not...Our relationship with… pic.twitter.com/lKRwzFvjUz — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Gandhi also said that the ongoing war in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have serious global consequences, particularly for India’s energy security. He warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, would have a significant impact on India as a large share of its oil and natural gas imports move through the route.

The LoP claimed that the effects were already beginning to be felt, claiming there was growing concern over LPG availability and disruption to businesses, and cautioned that the situation could worsen in the coming days.

'Supply Secure, Routes Diversified'

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the House that India’s crude oil supply position remains safe and that large LNG cargoes are arriving almost daily through alternative routes to avoid disruption. He said the country has adequate production and supply arrangements to withstand even a prolonged conflict, and that power generation for households and industry is fully protected.