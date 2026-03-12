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HomeNewsIndia'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk

'This Is Only The Beginning’: Rahul Gandhi Flags LPG Panic, Oil Supply Risk

Gandhi also said that the ongoing war in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have serious global consequences, particularly for India’s energy security.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)

India’s energy security came under sharp focus in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, as the government asserted that crude oil, gas and LPG supplies remain secure despite the ongoing West Asia conflict, while the opposition questioned the country’s strategic independence in energy procurement. The discussion took place against the backdrop of rising global tensions affecting shipping routes and fuel markets, prompting assurances from the government that contingency arrangements are in place and supplies are being closely monitored.

Rahul Questions Energy Independence

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi argued that energy security forms the foundation of national sovereignty and said India should retain full freedom to decide from whom it buys oil and gas. He questioned why a country of India’s size should allow any external power to influence its energy relationships, particularly with regard to purchases from Russia.

Gandhi also said that the ongoing war in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran could have serious global consequences, particularly for India’s energy security. He warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, would have a significant impact on India as a large share of its oil and natural gas imports move through the route.

The LoP claimed that the effects were already beginning to be felt, claiming there was growing concern over LPG availability and disruption to businesses, and cautioned that the situation could worsen in the coming days.

'Supply Secure, Routes Diversified'

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the House that India’s crude oil supply position remains safe and that large LNG cargoes are arriving almost daily through alternative routes to avoid disruption. He said the country has adequate production and supply arrangements to withstand even a prolonged conflict, and that power generation for households and industry is fully protected.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi Iran Israel War : Rahul Gandhi Iran War LPG Supply
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