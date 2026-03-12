In his first statement after taking office, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in a televised address called for national unity and warned that US military bases in the region should be shut down immediately, saying they would otherwise become targets. He said Iran would continue to act against American bases while maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries.

First Address After Taking Office

Khamenei said the country must stand united at a time of conflict, stressing that Iran would not allow external pressure to weaken its position. He said the government would respond firmly to any aggression while working to maintain stability inside the country.

Hormuz Closure And Warning To Enemies

Khamenei said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed as part of efforts to put pressure on Iran’s enemies, adding that the move was aimed at countering what he described as aggression against the country. The remarks marked his first public message since assuming leadership following the escalation of the ongoing conflict.

Vow To Avenge Those Killed In Conflict

Khamenei said the country would avenge those killed in the conflict, vowing that the blood of its martyrs would not go unanswered. He said Iran would continue to respond to attacks and would not back down under pressure.

Praise For Armed Forces

He thanked the country’s armed forces, saying their efforts had prevented Iran from being dominated or divided during the ongoing attacks. Khamenei said the military had shown strength at a time when the country was facing serious threats.

Tribute To Iranian Fighters

In his remarks, Khamenei praised what he described as the bravery of Iranian fighters, stating that they were performing their duties at a time when the country was under intense pressure. He said their actions had helped defend the country’s sovereignty.

Compensation And Free Treatment For Victims

Khamenei said the government would provide financial compensation to those affected by the attacks, adding that people who suffered damage would receive support while the wounded would be given free medical treatment. He said the current situation must be handled by assisting victims even as the country continues its response.

Call For Better Ties With Neighbours

Khamenei said Iran wanted to continue developing and improving relations with neighbouring countries, stressing that Tehran seeks friendly ties in the region despite the ongoing tensions. He said Iran did not want conflict with its neighbours.

However, he maintained that Iran would continue to target US bases that he said had been used to launch attacks against the country. He added that resistance forces in the region were prepared to support Iran and would play their role in the conflict.

Gulf Countries Deny Role In Strikes

Several Gulf countries have denied that their territory was used by the United States to strike Iran, saying they were not involved in the attacks. Officials in the region also accused Iranian forces of targeting not only US-linked sites but civilian infrastructure on their soil during the escalation.