World Facing Severe Energy Crisis Due To War, India Doing Everything Possible: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday warned against attempts to create panic over LPG availability in India, saying such actions harm the country and mislead the public. Speaking at the NXT Summit, he said the ongoing conflict in West Asia has affected the entire world, but the government is taking all necessary steps to protect India’s energy security. He also urged state governments to act against hoarding and black-marketing, stressing that supply chain challenges are being closely monitored to ensure citizens do not face shortages.

Warning Against Panic And Black-Marketing

PM Modi said there has been unnecessary alarm over LPG supply, with some people spreading fear despite adequate availability. He said those trying to create panic are exposing their intentions and damaging national interest.

He also cautioned that some traders may attempt to exploit the situation by hoarding essential items or selling them at inflated prices, and asked state governments to increase monitoring and take strict action against such practices.

Referring to the conflict in West Asia, the Prime Minister said no country has remained untouched by the crisis, which has disrupted global energy markets and supply chains. He added that the government is in constant contact with international leaders and is working on multiple fronts to ensure that farmers and citizens are protected from the impact of global developments.

Energy Security Measures And Global Challenges

PM also said India has strengthened its energy security over the past decade by expanding ethanol blending, increasing strategic petroleum reserves and improving gas and LPG infrastructure. He noted that ethanol blending in petrol has risen significantly, reducing dependence on imported crude oil.

He also said strategic petroleum reserves have been expanded and LPG connections have more than doubled, while the number of bottling plants, distribution centres and gas pipelines has increased to meet growing demand.

The Prime Minister said the world is going through a difficult phase due to conflicts and economic uncertainty, but India is moving forward steadily. He expressed confidence that the country would overcome the present crisis just as it did during the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the government’s priority is to ensure that global conflicts do not create problems for Indian citizens.