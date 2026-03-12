LIC Deposit Scam: 73-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 47.35 Lakh After 4 Years Of Fake Calls

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Cyber fraud cases continue to rise despite action by authorities and awareness campaigns by the government. Many people, especially senior citizens, are still becoming targets of online scams carried out through phone calls and fake claims. A similar case has recently come to light in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a 73-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 47.35 lakh in a fraud linked to money deposited in her LIC account.

According to reports, the accused managed to cheat the elderly woman for nearly four years before the matter came to light. The victim has now approached the cybercrime police station and filed a complaint.

How Did Fraudsters Use A Fake LIC Deposit Claim To Cheat The Elderly Woman?

According to the complaint, the elderly woman lives in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad. On April 28, 2022, she received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a senior officer from NPCI and told her that Rs 10 lakh had been deposited in her LIC account.

The caller then claimed that if she wanted to receive the money, she would have to go through legal procedures. He warned her, “...Then you will have to fight a case”.

To start the process, the fraudster asked the woman to pay Rs 2 lakh as legal expenses. Believing the caller, she transferred the money. After this, the accused continued to contact her and demanded additional payments under different charges.

The caller later told the woman that the amount in her LIC account had increased. According to him, the deposit had grown from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.48 crore. This claim convinced her to keep sending money over time.

What Action Have Police Taken In The Rs 47.35 Lakh Cyber Fraud Case?

Police said the fraud continued as the caller repeatedly asked the woman to pay different charges to withdraw the supposed funds. Over time, the elderly woman transferred a total of Rs 47.35 lakh.

The fraud came to light only after her family realised that she had been sending money to unknown individuals.

After understanding that she had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station. Police have started an investigation and are now trying to identify the accused and trace the money trail.

Authorities have also advised people to stay alert about calls claiming deposits or asking for payments related to bank or insurance accounts.