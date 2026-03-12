The woman received a call claiming Rs 10 lakh was deposited in her LIC account. She was then asked to pay various charges for legal procedures and to access the supposed funds, eventually transferring Rs 47.35 lakh.
LIC Deposit Scam: 73-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 47.35 Lakh After 4 Years Of Fake Calls
A phone call claiming Rs 10 lakh was deposited in an LIC account led a 73-year-old Ahmedabad woman into a long cyber fraud, eventually losing Rs 47.35 lakh before filing a police complaint.
Cyber fraud cases continue to rise despite action by authorities and awareness campaigns by the government. Many people, especially senior citizens, are still becoming targets of online scams carried out through phone calls and fake claims. A similar case has recently come to light in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a 73-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 47.35 lakh in a fraud linked to money deposited in her LIC account.
According to reports, the accused managed to cheat the elderly woman for nearly four years before the matter came to light. The victim has now approached the cybercrime police station and filed a complaint.
How Did Fraudsters Use A Fake LIC Deposit Claim To Cheat The Elderly Woman?
According to the complaint, the elderly woman lives in the Ghatlodia area of Ahmedabad. On April 28, 2022, she received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a senior officer from NPCI and told her that Rs 10 lakh had been deposited in her LIC account.
The caller then claimed that if she wanted to receive the money, she would have to go through legal procedures. He warned her, “...Then you will have to fight a case”.
To start the process, the fraudster asked the woman to pay Rs 2 lakh as legal expenses. Believing the caller, she transferred the money. After this, the accused continued to contact her and demanded additional payments under different charges.
The caller later told the woman that the amount in her LIC account had increased. According to him, the deposit had grown from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.48 crore. This claim convinced her to keep sending money over time.
What Action Have Police Taken In The Rs 47.35 Lakh Cyber Fraud Case?
Police said the fraud continued as the caller repeatedly asked the woman to pay different charges to withdraw the supposed funds. Over time, the elderly woman transferred a total of Rs 47.35 lakh.
The fraud came to light only after her family realised that she had been sending money to unknown individuals.
After understanding that she had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint at the cybercrime police station. Police have started an investigation and are now trying to identify the accused and trace the money trail.
Authorities have also advised people to stay alert about calls claiming deposits or asking for payments related to bank or insurance accounts.
Related Video
Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live
Frequently Asked Questions
How was the 73-year-old woman in Ahmedabad defrauded?
What was the initial claim made by the fraudster?
The fraudster, posing as an NPCI officer, claimed that Rs 10 lakh had been deposited into the woman's LIC account and that she needed to pay legal expenses to receive it.
How much money did the woman ultimately lose in the scam?
The elderly woman was manipulated into transferring a total of Rs 47.35 lakh to the fraudsters over a period of time.