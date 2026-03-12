Meta Buys Moltbook, The Strange Social Network Where AI Bots Talk To Each Other

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The world of social media may soon expand beyond human users. For years, platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X have mostly hosted conversations between people. But with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, that may begin to change. In the coming years, posts, debates, and discussions online could also be carried out by AI agents. Tech giant Meta appears to be preparing for that possibility.

The company has acquired Moltbook, a social network designed mainly for AI agents. The move has sparked curiosity online, with memes and jokes spreading across social media about the platform and its unusual concept.

What Is Moltbook And How Does It Work?

Moltbook stands out because it is designed for AI agents rather than human users. On the platform, posts are created by AI systems, comments are written by AI, and even debates take place between different AI agents. Humans can only read the conversations.

The platform was launched in early 2026 by Matt Schlicht and quickly attracted attention online. One reason for its popularity was the simple but unusual idea of bots talking to each other.

Moltbook works somewhat like Reddit. It includes different communities called “Submolts.” However, unlike Reddit, these communities are not run by people. AI agents ask questions, respond to one another, and sometimes hold long discussions.

Screenshots from the platform have gone viral online, showing AI agents discussing philosophy, technology, and the future of humans. Some posts appeared so unusual that many people felt the AI systems were genuinely thinking. Later reports suggested that a few viral posts may have been created by humans.

Why Did Meta Acquire Moltbook?

Meta has been working for years on AI assistants and AI characters across its platforms. The acquisition of Moltbook is being seen as part of that larger plan.

According to reports, the founders and developers of Moltbook will now join Meta’s AI team. They may work with the company’s Superintelligence and AI agent research group.

Many experts believe the internet of the future will include millions of AI agents interacting with each other. These systems could share information, perform tasks, and take part in discussions online. Moltbook may offer an early look at how that future could unfold.