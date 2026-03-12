PM Modi Speaks With Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy

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HomeNewsPM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy Amid War

PM Modi Speaks With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Calls For Dialogue And Diplomacy Amid War

PM said he discussed the “serious regional situation” with Pezeshkian and stressed the need to prevent further escalation. He said India remains committed to peace & stability.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, expressing concern over rising violence, civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. In a post on X, PM Modi said India’s top priorities remain the safety of its citizens and the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies. The call comes as the conflict begins to affect global oil markets, while the government also warned against panic over LPG availability in India.

Call For Dialogue, Focus On Energy Security

PM said he discussed the “serious regional situation” with Pezeshkian and stressed the need to prevent further escalation. He said India remains committed to peace, stability and diplomatic solutions, urging all sides to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

He also underlined that ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the region and maintaining uninterrupted energy transport remain India’s highest priorities. The conflict has already started affecting shipping routes and oil supply chains, raising concerns in energy-dependent countries including India.

Earlier, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament that around 20 per cent of movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been affected, but assured that the country currently has sufficient LPG supplies. He said there was no need for panic buying of gas cylinders despite reports of long queues in some states.

Shipping Routes Under Watch, Govt In Touch With Iran

Government sources said India is in contact with Iran to ensure safe passage for Indian-flagged merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping routes. According to officials, Iran has not allowed Indian-flagged commercial tankers to pass through the route in recent days, increasing concerns over supply disruptions.

Officials said 24 Indian-flagged ships with hundreds of Indian sailors are currently west of the strait, while four more vessels with Indian crew are positioned to the east of the strategic waterway.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi multiple times in recent days, with discussions focusing on maritime security and India’s energy needs.

PM Modi also appealed for calm, saying the country had overcome crises in the past and would handle the current situation with unity and responsibility.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:38 PM (IST)
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