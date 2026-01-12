Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is finally ready to fix one of its biggest flagship complaints. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a major charging boost, moving past the long-standing 45W limit. New leaks suggest the phone could support 60W wired fast charging, making daily top-ups much quicker. This change brings Samsung closer to brands that already offer faster charging.

If these details are true, users won’t need to wait as long to power up. It’s a small change on paper, but a huge win in real life.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Upgrade

Reliable tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is testing 60W wired charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to internal tests, the phone can reach 75% charge in just 30 minutes. That’s a big jump from the current Ultra models, which use 45W charging.

Official test results for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s all-new 60W charging show it can charge from 0 to 75% in 30 minutes.

These results were tested under Samsung's controlled conditions. In real-world use, charging time may be longer or shorter depending on…

These tests were done in controlled conditions using certified chargers and cables. In real life, speeds may change depending on heat, battery health, and how you use the phone while charging. Still, even with small variations, this upgrade means much less waiting time.

Samsung has been slow to raise charging speeds, while other brands already offer 80W or even 100W. But this step shows that Samsung is listening. A move to 60W makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra more practical for busy users who charge in short breaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Upgrade Backed By Certifications

The charging upgrade is not just a rumour. A phone with model number SM-S9480 has appeared on China’s 3C certification site.

The listing shows support for 60W charging with a 20V and 3A output. This strongly hints that Samsung is preparing the hardware for faster power delivery.

Just like recent models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship without a charger in the box. Users will need to buy a compatible 60W adapter separately to enjoy the full speed.

Earlier leaks also mention “Super Fast Charging 3.0” and “Level 4” charging in One UI 8.5. The phone is also tipped to support 25W Qi2 wireless charging.

With testing already underway, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ready to deliver Samsung’s fastest charging experience yet.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.