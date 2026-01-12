Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Will Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Really Hit 75% In 30 Minutes? Here’s What The Leak Says

Samsung’s next Ultra may finally fix slow charging. Leaks claim the Galaxy S26 Ultra can hit 75% battery in half an hour, making daily top-ups far quicker for busy users.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is finally ready to fix one of its biggest flagship complaints. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to get a major charging boost, moving past the long-standing 45W limit. New leaks suggest the phone could support 60W wired fast charging, making daily top-ups much quicker. This change brings Samsung closer to brands that already offer faster charging. 

If these details are true, users won’t need to wait as long to power up. It’s a small change on paper, but a huge win in real life.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Upgrade

Reliable tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is testing 60W wired charging on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to internal tests, the phone can reach 75% charge in just 30 minutes. That’s a big jump from the current Ultra models, which use 45W charging.

These tests were done in controlled conditions using certified chargers and cables. In real life, speeds may change depending on heat, battery health, and how you use the phone while charging. Still, even with small variations, this upgrade means much less waiting time.

Samsung has been slow to raise charging speeds, while other brands already offer 80W or even 100W. But this step shows that Samsung is listening. A move to 60W makes the Galaxy S26 Ultra more practical for busy users who charge in short breaks.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Charging Upgrade Backed By Certifications

The charging upgrade is not just a rumour. A phone with model number SM-S9480 has appeared on China’s 3C certification site. 

The listing shows support for 60W charging with a 20V and 3A output. This strongly hints that Samsung is preparing the hardware for faster power delivery.

Just like recent models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship without a charger in the box. Users will need to buy a compatible 60W adapter separately to enjoy the full speed.

Earlier leaks also mention “Super Fast Charging 3.0” and “Level 4” charging in One UI 8.5. The phone is also tipped to support 25W Qi2 wireless charging. 

With testing already underway, the Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ready to deliver Samsung’s fastest charging experience yet.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have faster wired charging?

Yes, leaks suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 60W wired fast charging, a significant upgrade from the current 45W limit.

How fast can the Galaxy S26 Ultra charge with 60W?

Internal tests indicate the phone can reach 75% charge in just 30 minutes with 60W charging under controlled conditions.

Will a charger be included with the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Similar to recent models, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to ship without a charger. You will need to purchase a compatible 60W adapter separately.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
