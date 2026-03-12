iPhone 16 Price Drops By Nearly Rs 20,000 In India: Here’s Where & How You Can Claim This Deal

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Apple’s iPhone 16 series is once again available at a lower price in India, giving buyers another opportunity to purchase one of the company’s 2024 smartphones at a price below its original launch cost. The offer is currently available through Vijay Sales, and it brings the price of the iPhone 16 Plus down significantly. Many buyers who were waiting for a price cut may find this deal worth considering, especially those looking for a larger iPhone display.

Even though Apple has already launched the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone 16 lineup continues to attract buyers in India because of its performance and features.

How iPhone 16 Plus Discount Offer Works In India

The iPhone 16 Plus, which launched in India at Rs 89,900, is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 71,890 on the retail platform. This marks a notable price drop compared to its original launch price.

In addition to the listed discount, buyers can also take advantage of an instant bank offer of up to Rs 3,500. After applying the bank discount, the effective price of the device comes down to around Rs 68,000. The reduced pricing applies to the iPhone 16 Plus with 128GB of storage.

The deal comes shortly after Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series. However, the new lineup does not include a Plus variant this year.

Instead, Apple has introduced a new Air model in the latest generation. Because of this change, the iPhone 16 Plus could remain available only until current stocks last in the market.

What Specifications iPhone 16 Plus Has

The iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7-inch display with Apple’s Dynamic Island design. While the device does not include ProMotion support, it still uses the Super Retina XDR display technology that Apple offers across many of its recent smartphones.

The device runs on Apple’s A18 chipset, which is designed to support Apple Intelligence features. For photography, the phone comes with a 48MP primary camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the smartphone includes a 12MP camera that supports FaceTime calls and selfies.

The phone supports Face ID for authentication and includes a USB-C port for charging. It also supports wireless charging up to 25W when used with a compatible Qi charger.