India’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that India’s crude oil supply remains secure despite the Iran-Israel-US conflict, even as opposition members raised slogans during his statement on LPG and fuel availability. Puri said the pressure being seen in some areas is not due to any production or supply failure, but because of a temporary demand distortion. He further said that large LNG cargoes are reaching India almost daily through alternative routes, ensuring uninterrupted supply even amid the ongoing conflict.

#WATCH | Delhi: In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, says, "In the last five days, LPG production has been increased by 28 % through refinery directives and further procurement is actually underway. The Modi government's foremost… pic.twitter.com/dMNzddqApF March 12, 2026

He said India has adequate gas production and supply arrangements to sustain the current situation even if the conflict continues for a long time, adding that power supply to households as well as industry remains fully protected.

#WATCH | Delhi: In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, says, "Large LNG cargoes are arriving on an almost daily basis through alternative supply routes. India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this… pic.twitter.com/lkvaMn7k7f — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Puri also informed the House that procurement has been diversified, with LNG cargoes now being sourced from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia to maintain energy security.

OTP Tracking Expanded For LPG Delivery

He informed the House that delivery authentication code coverage for LPG consumers is being expanded from 50% to 90%, under which a cylinder is marked delivered only after OTP confirmation by the consumer, reducing chances of diversion.

'Domestic Supply Secure'

The minister said domestic LPG supply is fully protected and the booking-to-delivery cycle continues at around 2.5 days, with hospitals and educational institutions under uninterrupted priority supply. He added that demand-management steps include a minimum booking gap of 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural and durgam regions.