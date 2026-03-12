Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha

India’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha

The minister said domestic LPG supply is fully protected and the booking-to-delivery cycle continues at around 2.5 days, with hospitals & educational institutions under uninterrupted priority supply.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 05:14 PM (IST)

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that India’s crude oil supply remains secure despite the Iran-Israel-US conflict, even as opposition members raised slogans during his statement on LPG and fuel availability. Puri said the pressure being seen in some areas is not due to any production or supply failure, but because of a temporary demand distortion. He further said that large LNG cargoes are reaching India almost daily through alternative routes, ensuring uninterrupted supply even amid the ongoing conflict.

He said India has adequate gas production and supply arrangements to sustain the current situation even if the conflict continues for a long time, adding that power supply to households as well as industry remains fully protected.

Puri also informed the House that procurement has been diversified, with LNG cargoes now being sourced from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia to maintain energy security.

OTP Tracking Expanded For LPG Delivery

He informed the House that delivery authentication code coverage for LPG consumers is being expanded from 50% to 90%, under which a cylinder is marked delivered only after OTP confirmation by the consumer, reducing chances of diversion.

'Domestic Supply Secure'

The minister said domestic LPG supply is fully protected and the booking-to-delivery cycle continues at around 2.5 days, with hospitals and educational institutions under uninterrupted priority supply. He added that demand-management steps include a minimum booking gap of 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural and durgam regions.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG India Breaking News ABP Live Iran Israel War Iran War LPG Supply India
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha
India’s Crude Supply Safe, LPG Fully Protected: Hardeep Puri Tells Lok Sabha
Business
LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
LPG Subsidy Push: Centre Sanctions Rs 30,000 Crore For PSU Oil Companies
News
'Not Moral Surrender': Tharoor Rebuts Aiyar On Iran War Stand; Congress Leaders Divided
'Not Moral Surrender': Tharoor Rebuts Aiyar On Iran War Stand; Congress Leaders Divided
World
Iran Says Ready To End War With US, Israel; Lists Three Conditions
Iran Says Ready To End War With US, Israel; Lists Three Conditions
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget