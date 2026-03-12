Want To Record WhatsApp Calls? Here’s The Easy Method For Android & iPhone

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Many people rely on WhatsApp for important personal and professional conversations. At times, users may want to keep a record of a call for reference, interviews, meetings, or important discussions. However, WhatsApp does not offer a built-in option to record voice or video calls. Because of this limitation, users often look for alternative ways to capture these calls on their phones.

The process is slightly different on Android and iPhone devices due to system restrictions. Before recording any call, it is also important to understand local laws and inform the other person if required.

Can You Record WhatsApp Calls On Android And iPhone?

WhatsApp itself does not provide a direct feature that allows users to record voice or video calls. The platform focuses strongly on privacy and end-to-end encryption, which means call recording options are not available within the app.

Android users have a few more options compared to iPhone users. Some Android smartphones support built-in screen recording with audio capture, while others allow third-party call recording applications that can record system sound.

On iPhones, the restrictions are stricter. Apple does not allow apps to directly record internal audio from calls. Because of this, users usually rely on screen recording along with speaker mode or use an additional device to capture the conversation.

In both cases, recording quality may depend on the phone model, software version, and microphone performance.

Step-by-Step Guide To Record WhatsApp Calls

While WhatsApp doesn't really have a built-in call recorder, there are some easy hacks to get your hands on the WhatsApp call recording.

Android method using screen recorder

Open the built-in screen recorder on your Android phone. Enable microphone audio recording in the settings. Start recording before beginning the WhatsApp call. Place the call on speaker for better audio capture. Stop the recording once the conversation ends.

iPhone method using screen recording

Open Control Centre and tap the screen recording icon. Turn on the microphone option. Start the WhatsApp call and switch to speaker mode. Let the recorder capture the conversation. Stop recording when the call finishes and save the file.

Always inform the other person before recording a call, as privacy laws vary across regions and consent is required in many cases.