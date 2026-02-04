Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung has finally done something many fans have been waiting years to see. After skipping Exynos completely on the Galaxy S25 series, the company is bringing it back in a big way with the Galaxy S26. The new 2 nm Exynos 2600 chipset has now appeared on Geekbench, and the results are surprisingly strong.

In fact, the scores show that Samsung’s own chip can compete directly with Apple’s latest iPhone 17 processor and even challenge Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon flagship.

Exynos 2600 Benchmark Score Vs iPhone 17 A19 Chip

The latest Geekbench listings give us a clear idea of how powerful the Exynos 2600 really is. At its best, the chip scored 3,336 in single-core and 11,369 in multi-core performance.

These numbers are impressive, especially when compared to the A19 chip in the iPhone 17, which scores 3,626 single-core and 9,240 multi-core.

While Apple still leads slightly in single-core speed, Samsung clearly wins in multi-core performance. This means better handling of heavy tasks like gaming, video editing, and multitasking.

If these scores belong to the base Galaxy S26, it also confirms that Samsung is sticking with 12 GB RAM, even as memory prices continue to rise. That’s a big relief for power users.

Galaxy S26 Exynos 2600 Vs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

When compared to last year’s Snapdragon 8 Elite used in the Galaxy S25, the Exynos 2600 is a major upgrade. The older Snapdragon chip managed 2,852 single-core and 9,431 multi-core, which the new Exynos easily beats.

Against the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the race is much closer. Qualcomm’s latest chip scores 3,479 single-core and 10,383 multi-core on the Vivo iQOO 15. In multi-core tests, Exynos actually pulls ahead, thanks largely to Samsung’s new 2 nm manufacturing process.

That said, benchmarks don’t tell the full story. Past Exynos chips struggled with heat and power efficiency. Samsung claims it has redesigned the Exynos 2600 to improve thermal control, but real-world testing will be the final judge.

Even so, this comeback matters. It shows Samsung is moving toward better hardware and software integration, much like Apple. And that could be the biggest win of all.