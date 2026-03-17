Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max First Impressions: Poco's All Grown-Up Now (& Finds Its Balance)

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Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max First Impressions: Every smartphone brand, at some point in its journey, confronts an identity crisis. Do you continue to double down on what made you popular, or do you evolve with your buyers, even if that means toning things down? Poco, for the longest time, never really had that dilemma. It knew exactly what it stood for. Raw performance, aggressive pricing, and designs that did not find a reason to blend in. Whether it was the X series or the F lineup, Poco devices were built to be noticed, with loud graphics, sharp contrasts, and RGB elements that leaned unapologetically into gaming culture.

But here’s the thing about customers: they grow up. And when they do, brands either grow with them or risk being left behind.

With the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco appears to have made a conscious choice, almost like the brand is now growing up, like one of those characters from your favourite anime series (looking at you, Naruto). This is not a dramatic reinvention, nor is it a complete departure from its roots. Instead, it feels like a measured, deliberate shift. One that reflects a brand listening closely to its community and responding with maturity.

As Poco India’s Marketing Head, Ken Sekhar, put it during an exclusive conversation with ABP Live, "Over the last year, what we've seen is a sort of 'growing up' of this audience. They’re saying: We want more, we want a higher premium. We want more performance, we want more battery.” The X8 Pro series is, in many ways, a response to that demand.

Not Loud Anymore, Just… Considered

Poco phones have rarely been accused of subtlety. And to be fair, that was the point. The design language was meant to signal performance even before you powered the device on.

This time, however, the approach feels noticeably restrained.

The X8 Pro series embraces a cleaner, more minimalist aesthetic, but without abandoning Poco’s performance-first identity. The familiar cues are still present: racing stripes across the back, red accents around the power button and camera modules, but they have been dialled down significantly. They no longer dominate the design, but complement it.

The circular RGB lighting integrated within the camera module is perhaps the most telling example of this shift. Earlier Poco devices would place RGB elements front and centre, almost demanding attention. Here, the lighting is contained, controlled, and far more tasteful.

It adds character without overwhelming the design.

This aligns closely with what Sekhar described as Poco’s evolving design philosophy: “It’s a lot more premium. It’s a lot more finished now. It doesn’t come out to show. But the minute you move your phone and the light hits it just right, it looks incredible.”

Having spent time with the White variant, I can see exactly what he means. It is easily one of the most refined-looking Poco devices in recent memory: polished, understated, and confident without being loud.

Premium Build, Familiar Practicality

The shift in design is complemented by a tangible improvement in build quality.

With a glass back and metal frame, both devices feel solid and well put together. There is a reassuring heft here, but also a sense of balance. You know, the kind that allows these phones to sit comfortably alongside competitors in the mid-premium segment.

That said, this is still glass. And glass, as always, comes with its own set of risks. If you tend to be careless with your devices, a case is advisable.

Fortunately, Poco continues to include the essentials in the box: a protective case, USB-C cable, and a 100W charger. It is a small detail, but one that still matters in a market where in-box accessories are increasingly being trimmed down.

Performance: Staying True To Its DNA

If the design signals maturity, the performance ensures Poco hasn’t lost its identity.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9500s on the Pro Max, making its India debut on a 3nm architecture, delivers exactly what you would expect from a Poco device. Fast boot times, responsive multitasking, and consistently smooth performance across everyday usage.

The standard X8 Pro, powered by the Dimensity 8500-Ultra, also holds its ground well, though the Pro Max clearly positions itself a tier above.

Sekhar was quite direct about Poco’s intent here: “Why does the X have to be pigeonholed? Why can’t the X go and challenge the F?” The answer, it seems, is this lineup.

He further noted that in terms of raw performance metrics, the X8 series. particularly the Pro Max, has already begun to blur those internal boundaries, effectively pushing Poco’s own F series to evolve further.

Battery: Still Playing To Its Strengths

If there is one area where Poco has consistently delivered, it is battery life. And the X8 Pro series continues that tradition.

The 9,000mAh silicon-carbon battery on the Pro Max is, by any measure, substantial. It is the kind of capacity that shifts the conversation from “will it last the day?” to “when do I actually need to charge this?” Paired with 100W fast charging, the device manages to balance endurance with convenience. The optimisation of it all, will be revealed better in ABP Live's full review later on.

Poco X8 Pro’s 6,500mAh battery may be smaller on paper, but it remains more than sufficient for most users.

Cameras: Admirable Foot Forward

Cameras have traditionally not been Poco’s primary selling point. This time, however, there is a noticeable improvement.

In early testing, the X8 Pro Max delivers sharp, detailed daylight images with well-balanced colours.

The results feel more refined and controlled than what we have typically seen from Poco devices. It may not be aiming to lead the camera race, but it is certainly no longer trailing behind.

The Bigger Picture: Poco’s Strategic Shift

Beyond the hardware, what stands out is the broader strategic shift Poco is attempting. Sekhar pointed out that consumer conversations are changing: “No one has come and told me I want a phone at 20K or 30K. What they’re talking about is the kind of technology they want to see.” That shift, from price-first to experience-first, is significant.

It explains why Poco is now pushing the X series beyond its traditional boundaries. As Sekhar put it, “X8 Pro matches an F series, and X8 Pro Max goes beyond the F series. So, the F series has nothing else to do but be better.” This is not just a product upgrade. It is a repositioning.

Poco X8 Pro Series First Impressions: Early Verdict

After spending time with the X8 Pro lineup, what emerges is a clearer, more confident version of Poco.

The fundamentals remain unchanged: strong performance, large batteries, and competitive pricing. But layered on top of that is a newfound emphasis on design, finish, and overall user experience. This is Poco moving beyond its “spec-first” phase into something more balanced. More considered. More grown-up.

And if this trajectory continues, the X series may no longer play second fiddle within Poco’s own portfolio, or in the market at large. More in ABP Live’s full review soon.