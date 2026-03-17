Skip LPG e-KYC & You May Lose Your Subsidy: Here’s How To Do It Online

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The government has made LPG e-KYC compulsory for all domestic consumers to improve subsidy delivery and prevent misuse of connections. Announced by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the new system uses Aadhaar-based face authentication, allowing users to complete the process from home. Consumers no longer need to visit gas agencies, as verification can now be done using a smartphone.

By completing e-KYC and linking Aadhaar with their LPG connection, users can continue receiving subsidies without any disruption and avoid possible service interruptions in the coming months.

Why Has LPG e-KYC Been Made Mandatory For Consumers?

The introduction of LPG e-KYC is aimed at ensuring that subsidies reach only genuine and eligible users.

In the past, cases of duplicate or inactive connections led to misuse of government benefits. With Aadhaar-based verification, the system can identify and remove such discrepancies more effectively.

This digital step also improves transparency and keeps consumer records updated. It reduces paperwork and saves time for both users and authorities.

As the process is now fully online, consumers can complete verification quickly without visiting any LPG distributor.

How To Complete LPG e-KYC Online Using Aadhaar Face Authentication?

Consumers can complete LPG e-KYC online through their smartphone by following these steps:

Download your LPG provider’s official app such as mLPG, MyBPCL Gas, or MyHP Gas. Install the Aadhaar FaceRD app, which is required for face authentication. Log in using your registered mobile number and LPG Consumer ID. Select the e-KYC or Aadhaar verification option in the app. Enter your Aadhaar number carefully. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the face scan. Make sure there is proper lighting and avoid wearing glasses. Submit the details and wait for confirmation.

After successful verification, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number confirming that your LPG e-KYC is complete.