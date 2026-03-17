Booking LPG Cylinder Online? Follow These Simple Steps To Track Your Delivery Easily

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Many households across India are currently facing delays in LPG cylinder refills, with several consumers reporting long waiting periods and pending bookings. The situation comes amid global tensions that have indirectly affected supply chains, leading to concerns among users. However, the central government has stepped in to clarify that there is no actual shortage of LPG in the country.

Officials have urged people not to panic or make unnecessary extra bookings, as this behaviour is putting added pressure on the system and causing avoidable disruptions in regular delivery schedules nationwide.

What Are The New LPG Booking Rules And Delivery Timelines?

To manage the sudden rise in bookings, the government has introduced a minimum waiting period before consumers can book another cylinder. In urban areas, users must wait at least 25 days after receiving their last cylinder.

In rural and remote regions, this gap has been extended to 45 days. Officials say this move is aimed at stopping repeated bookings by the same households and ensuring fair distribution.

Under normal conditions, LPG cylinders are expected to be delivered within 2 to 3 days after booking. However, due to increased demand and technical issues, some delays have been reported, with deliveries taking up to a week in certain areas.

Authorities have acknowledged server load issues and said the system is gradually stabilising.

How Can You Book LPG Cylinder Online And Track Delivery?

Visit the official website or open the mobile app of your LPG provider. Log in using your registered mobile number or LPG ID. Select the option to book a refill cylinder. Confirm your booking details and submit the request. You will receive a confirmation message with a booking number. Use this booking number to track your delivery status on the same app or website. You can also track updates through SMS notifications sent to your registered number. Once the cylinder is out for delivery, keep your phone handy for OTP verification.

A key update in the process is OTP-based delivery verification. When the cylinder reaches the consumer’s home, a one-time password is sent to the registered mobile number. The delivery is completed only after sharing this OTP, ensuring transparency and reducing chances of errors or fake entries.