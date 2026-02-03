Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Let You Call From Anywhere, Even With No Signal: Here's How

ABP Live Leaks Before Launch | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Let You Call From Anywhere, Even With No Signal: Here’s How

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to bring satellite-based emergency connectivity, improved design and smoother performance, positioning it as a more practical flagship for real-world situations.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be an important upgrade in the company’s premium smartphone lineup. Along with better design and stronger performance, the phone may introduce satellite-based connectivity for emergency use. This feature could help users stay in touch even when there is no mobile network. Samsung is also planning a slightly delayed launch and a simpler model lineup.

Together, these changes suggest the Galaxy S26 series is being designed to be more reliable, more user-friendly, and better suited for real-life situations.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Satellite Communication Explained

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may come with built-in satellite communication support. This means the phone could allow you to send messages or reach emergency services even when mobile networks are not available. 

This can be helpful while travelling to remote areas, during natural disasters, or in places with weak signal coverage.

Samsung is reportedly trying to make this feature work without depending heavily on mobile carriers. If that happens, users may get wider access and fewer limitations. This could be useful for people who often travel, work outdoors, or simply want extra safety support.

That said, many details are still missing. Samsung has not clearly explained how this feature will work, whether it will be free or paid, or which countries will support it. Still, if the company delivers this feature properly, it could become a strong reason for users to choose the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date & Model Lineup Details

Samsung is also changing its usual launch schedule for the Galaxy S26 series. Instead of launching in January, the phones are now expected to be introduced in late February 2026, with sales starting in March. 

This extra time may help Samsung improve software stability and hardware performance before release. For users, this could mean fewer issues after buying the phone.

The lineup itself is also expected to be simpler. Instead of multiple confusing options, Samsung may offer just three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. This makes it easier for buyers to choose a phone based on price and features.

Apart from connectivity upgrades, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to offer a better display, improved durability, slimmer bezels, and smoother everyday performance. 

While official details are still limited, the upcoming Galaxy S26 series looks ready to compete strongly in the premium smartphone market.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new connectivity feature might the Galaxy S26 Ultra have?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature satellite-based connectivity for emergency use, allowing communication even without mobile networks.

When is the Galaxy S26 series expected to launch?

The Galaxy S26 series is anticipated to launch in late February 2026, with sales beginning in March of the same year.

How will the Galaxy S26 model lineup change?

Samsung is reportedly simplifying the lineup to just three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, making choices easier for consumers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
