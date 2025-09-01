Samsung A17 5G Launch: Samsung has rolled out a new addition to its Galaxy A series in India, the Galaxy A17 5G. Slim at 7.5 mm and weighing just 192 grams, it’s the kind of phone you can slip into your pocket without even noticing. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy A16 5G, this one blends a sleek design with AI smarts, a sharp display, and the promise of lasting performance.

With festival season around the corner, the Galaxy A17 5G is geared to catch some attention.

Samsung A17 Price and Availability

The Galaxy A17 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Buyers can avail of Rs 1,000 cashback through HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, or UPI transactions.

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 10 months with zero down payment and zero processing fee.

The device supports expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card, catering to heavy media and app users.

It is available starting today across retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and other e-commerce platforms in three colour options: Blue, Grey, and Black.

Samsung A17 5G Key Specifications

Galaxy A17 5G introduces AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live, developed in collaboration with Google. It also debuts on-device Voice Mail, designed by Indian engineers to improve calling experiences.

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with supporting ultra-wide and macro lenses, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with IP54 dust and splash resistance.

Performance is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and One UI 7.

Samsung promises 6 years of security updates and 6 generations of Android upgrades, making the Galaxy A17 5G one of the most future-ready devices in its category.