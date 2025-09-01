Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy A17 5G, Its Slimmmest Smartphone Yet, Launched: Check Price In India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Its Slimmmest Smartphone Yet, Launched: Check Price In India, Specifications

Samsung launches Galaxy A17 5G in India under Rs 20,000. Check full specs, AI features, price, offers, and availability of Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy A series phone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Samsung A17 5G Launch: Samsung has rolled out a new addition to its Galaxy A series in India, the Galaxy A17 5G. Slim at 7.5 mm and weighing just 192 grams, it’s the kind of phone you can slip into your pocket without even noticing. Following in the footsteps of the Galaxy A16 5G, this one blends a sleek design with AI smarts, a sharp display, and the promise of lasting performance. 

With festival season around the corner, the Galaxy A17 5G is geared to catch some attention.

Samsung A17 Price and Availability

The Galaxy A17 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Buyers can avail of Rs 1,000 cashback through HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, or UPI transactions. 

Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 10 months with zero down payment and zero processing fee. 

The device supports expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD card, catering to heavy media and app users. 

It is available starting today across retail outlets, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and other e-commerce platforms in three colour options: Blue, Grey, and Black.

Samsung A17 5G Key Specifications

Galaxy A17 5G introduces AI features like Circle to Search and Gemini Live, developed in collaboration with Google. It also debuts on-device Voice Mail, designed by Indian engineers to improve calling experiences. 

The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera with supporting ultra-wide and macro lenses, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with IP54 dust and splash resistance. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Handy AI Features Launched: Check Price In India, Specifications

Performance is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset, a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and One UI 7.

Samsung promises 6 years of security updates and 6 generations of Android upgrades, making the Galaxy A17 5G one of the most future-ready devices in its category.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Samsung TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 800 Killed, 2500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
India
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Bihar SIR Confusion Due To 'Trust Issue', Says SC; Asks Political Parties To 'Activate' Themselves
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget