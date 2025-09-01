Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Is Now Rs 19,000 Cheaper: Here's How You Can Get It

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Discount: The Samsung S25 Ultra is said to be one of the most powerful Android flagships of 2025. The flagship phone comes at a premium price, but you have an opportunity to grab it at Rs 19,000 cheaper right now. This price cut is said to be the lowest price this model has ever had, so it's probably the best time to grab this premium. With certain bank offers and EMI options, you get additional discounts on the phone. The S25 Ultra comes with a huge 6.9-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for fast and efficient performance. Here's everything you need to know about this deal.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Cut

The Samsung S25 Ultra, which launched at around Rs 1,29,999, has received a sharp price drop of Rs 19,000, bringing the cost down to Rs 1,10,999.

But that’s not all, customers using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can unlock an additional discount of Rs 4,000, effectively slashing the price to under Rs 1,07,000.

Flipkart is also offering an exchange program where users can trade in their old smartphones for further savings. The final value depends on the model and condition of the device, with doorstep pickup available for convenience.

For those who prefer to spread out the cost, easy EMI plans start at Rs 3,903 per month, although standard processing fees and bank charges may apply depending on the card used.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes loaded with high-end features that justify its flagship status:

Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate



Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset



Memory & Storage: 12GB RAM with storage options up to 1TB



Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging support



Cameras: Quad setup , 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultrawide, 50MP telephoto, and 10MP lens for added versatility



With such powerful hardware, it's perfect for gamers, content creators, and photography enthusiasts alike.

Beyond the price cut and card offers, Flipkart also allows customers to opt for extended warranty and device protection plans at an extra cost. These safeguards help protect against accidental damage and technical issues, ensuring long-term peace of mind.

Given its cutting-edge specs and the generous discounts, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now a standout choice for anyone considering a flagship smartphone in 2025.