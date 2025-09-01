Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 Announced: iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, And More Deals Teased

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 is coming soon with deals on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, and more, plus bank discounts and festive offers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Whenever we like a phone, or laptop or anything else, we wait for the perfect time to buy it. Usually, the perfect time comes when e-commerce platforms provide users with great deals and discounts on a variety of products, and the time might be just around the corner. Flipkart has officially confirmed the return of its biggest annual shopping festival, the Big Billion Days Sale 2025. Shoppers across India can look forward to massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, appliances, and more. 

While the platform has not yet revealed the sale dates, a teaser on its website confirms that deals are “coming soon.”

What to Expect From the Sale

Every year, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days is one of the most-awaited sales, and the 2025 edition looks no different. According to the teaser, buyers will get access to steal deals, limited-time offers, festive rush hours, and “double discounts” on select products.

Flipkart has already confirmed that popular devices like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and OnePlus Buds 3 will see significant price cuts. 

Beyond smartphones and wearables, customers can also expect deals on Intel-powered laptops, 55-inch smart TVs, and front-loading washing machines, making it a great chance to upgrade electronics and home essentials.

Bank Discounts and Additional Perks

To maximise savings, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to provide an instant 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions. The platform is also expected to roll out no-cost EMI plans, UPI-based offers, exchange benefits, and Pay Later services. 

Flipkart Plus members may additionally enjoy rewards through SuperCoins, giving them more value during checkout.

The announcement of Big Billion Days comes right before rival Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, which is also expected to go live around the same time. 

This overlap promises a competitive shopping season where customers can compare offers across both platforms.

While dates are yet to be revealed, excitement is already building. If last year’s timeline is any indication, early access for Flipkart Plus subscribers could begin a day before the official start.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 04:23 PM (IST)
FlipKart TECHNOLOGY
