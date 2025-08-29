Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With Handy AI Features Launched: Check Price In India, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Book 5: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Book 5 in India, its most affordable AI-powered laptop yet. With a slim design, Intel Core Ultra processors, and productivity-focused AI tools, the device aims to make smart computing more accessible.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Price In India

The Galaxy Book 5 starts at Rs 77,990 and will be available in four variants, powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. Buyers can get the laptop in Grey colour.

Consumers can purchase it via Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised Samsung retailers, and other leading online platforms. Samsung is also offering up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI option to make the device more affordable.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Features, Specifications

The Galaxy Book 5 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display with anti-glare technology, making it easier on the eyes during extended usage. It is powered by a 61.2Wh battery that supports up to 19 hours of video playback, designed for long work or entertainment sessions without frequent charging.

On the performance front, the Galaxy Book 5 is equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, delivering smooth multitasking and graphics-intensive performance. Samsung claims the laptop provides over 38 per cent graphics improvement compared to the Galaxy Book4, along with a 12 TOPS NPU for enhanced AI operations. The device is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor and includes multiple connectivity ports.

AI-powered features are the highlight of this launch. Tools such as AI Photo Remaster help improve image quality, while AI Select allows quick lookups from anywhere on screen. Other features include Copilot with Hot Key for instant assistance, Circle to Search on PC, and Transcript Assist, which can generate meeting notes and transcripts. The laptop also supports Galaxy’s Connected Experience, including Multi-control, Second Screen, and Quick Share.

With this launch, Samsung is looking to expand AI adoption in laptops, making advanced tools available to a wider user base in India at a relatively affordable price point.