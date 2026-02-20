Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Bans Screenshots Internally As Galaxy S26 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control

Samsung Bans Screenshots Internally As Galaxy S26 Leaks Spiral Out Of Control

Samsung’s extreme internal chat restrictions aim to curb Galaxy S26 leaks, but with Galaxy S27 rumours already out, the company may still be fighting a losing battle.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 01:40 PM (IST)

Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung seems to be getting serious about leaks, but not everything is being said upfront. Over the past few weeks, chatter around its future flagship phones has gone into overdrive. From early specs to internal plans, too much information is reportedly slipping out. 

Now, if leaks are to be believed, Samsung has quietly taken a strong internal step to control the situation. The move itself is interesting, a bit extreme, and ironic, too.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks Push Company To Lock Internal Chats

As per a trusted X (formerly Twitter) leaker under the name Ice Universe, Samsung has introduced a new encrypted chat mode within its internal communication system. The goal is clear: stop sensitive discussions from leaking outside the company.

This secure mode reportedly blocks users from copying, forwarding, saving, or even taking screenshots of messages. Screen recording is also disabled. In short, once a message is sent in this mode, it stays there. No easy way to share it, no digital trail.

The timing isn’t random. Leaks related to upcoming models like the Galaxy S26 have been surfacing much earlier than usual. Internal roadmaps, feature hints, and even executive-level discussions have allegedly reached tipsters. Samsung seems to believe that tightening internal communication is the first step to slowing this down.

What makes this more serious is that the company may expand this encrypted mode to partners and affiliates as well. That includes teams working closely with Samsung on components, software, and logistics. Since many leaks originate outside core offices, this move could help limit access points.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on this feature. But the fact that such a system exists suggests the company is aware that leaks are no longer small, occasional problems; they’re constant.

Galaxy S27 Rumours Show Samsung Still Faces A Bigger Leak Problem

Even with strict internal tools, completely stopping leaks is extremely difficult. Tech information doesn’t move through just one channel. Supply chains, manufacturing units, and distributors often have early access to details. Any one of them can become a source.

There’s also a simple loophole no software can fix. Even if screenshots are blocked, someone can still take a photo using another phone. Human curiosity always finds a way.

Leaks have become part of tech culture. Fans look forward to them. For companies, though, they spoil launch plans and marketing strategies.

Samsung’s encrypted chat mode may slow things down, but it won’t end the leak game. With Galaxy S27 rumours already floating around, it’s clear this cat-and-mouse chase is far from over.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Samsung done to address leaks of upcoming phones like the Galaxy S26?

Samsung has reportedly introduced a new encrypted chat mode within its internal communication system. This mode aims to prevent sensitive information from being shared outside the company.

What are the limitations of Samsung's new encrypted chat mode?

The secure mode reportedly blocks users from copying, forwarding, saving, taking screenshots, or screen recording messages. Once sent, messages are intended to remain within the chat.

Why has Samsung implemented this new encrypted chat mode now?

The company has seen a significant increase in leaks about upcoming models like the Galaxy S26 and S27, with details surfacing earlier than usual. They believe tightening internal communication is key to slowing this down.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
