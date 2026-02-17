Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Not Be Called A 'Smartphone' But An 'AI Phone': Here's Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 Will Not Be Called A 'Smartphone' But An ‘AI Phone’: Here’s Why

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung signals a major change by calling the Galaxy S26 an AI phone, aiming for smarter, independent AI instead of traditional smartphone features.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung is clearly setting the tone ahead of its February 25 Galaxy Unpacked event. Across teasers and social posts, the message is consistent: the Galaxy S26 era is about artificial intelligence. In short animations, Samsung replaces the word “smartphone” with “AI phone,” signalling a shift in how it wants users to think about its next flagship. While some Galaxy AI tools have improved since launch, reactions remain mixed. 

Now, with Samsung promising deeper, more autonomous AI, expectations and doubts are growing.

Samsung Galaxy S26 AI Phone Aims For Agentic AI Future

In its latest earnings update, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S26 will focus on what it calls an “agentic AI experience.” Agentic AI refers to systems that can act independently to complete tasks on a user’s behalf. Instead of just offering suggestions, the AI could make decisions and carry them out, such as booking services or managing apps without step-by-step input.

This idea is gaining momentum across the tech industry. Early experiments, including projects from OpenAI, showed both the promise and the limits of such systems. 

While the vision is appealing, current agentic AI still struggles with accuracy, context, and reliability. For Samsung, bringing this concept directly into a smartphone would mark a major shift in how users interact with their devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 AI Phone Faces Trust And Reliability Concerns

The challenge is that smartphones are deeply personal tools. Users rely on them for payments, travel, messages, and sensitive data. 

Handing over full control to an AI agent requires a high level of trust, something today’s systems have yet to earn. Even advanced assistants often make incorrect assumptions or fail when navigating real-world apps.

Samsung’s existing Galaxy AI features show this gap clearly. Some tools, like visual search, are useful, while others still feel unfinished or inconsistent. Expanding these into a fully autonomous system raises questions about errors, transparency, and user control.

For now, the Galaxy S26’s AI-first positioning reflects where the industry wants to go, not necessarily where it is ready to be. Whether users are prepared to move from “smartphone” to “AI phone” may depend less on ambition and more on how reliably that AI can actually deliver.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
