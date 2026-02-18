Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Might Get Costlier, And Fans Are Already Hesitating

Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Get Costlier, And Fans Are Already Hesitating

Early Galaxy S26 leaks point to higher prices across all models, causing hesitation among buyers who feel the base and Plus variants lack major changes worth the extra cost.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy S26 Leaks: Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is already stirring debate ahead of its expected launch. Multiple reports from different markets suggest Samsung is planning a global price hike across all S26 models. While price increases are common in the premium phone segment, early reactions show mixed feelings. 

Many users seem unsure whether the higher prices are justified, especially if the upgrades remain limited. Initial feedback indicates stronger hesitation around the base models, while attention appears more focused on the top-end variant.

Galaxy S26 Price Expectations Worry Buyers

Recent leaks reported by Phone Arena suggest that Samsung may raise prices for the entire Galaxy S26 lineup, including the standard and Plus models. This has caused concern among buyers who expected meaningful improvements in return. 

According to early surveys, many consumers feel the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus do not offer enough visible upgrades to justify a higher price tag. Features and design changes are expected to be modest, which makes the rumoured pricing harder to accept. 

As a result, some potential buyers are already reconsidering their plans and may delay upgrades or look at other options. Without clear value additions, higher prices could weaken demand at launch.

Galaxy S26 Sales Expectations Face Uncertainty

Sales expectations for the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus appear lower compared to their predecessors. Poll data shows very limited interest in these two models following the pricing rumours.
This contrasts sharply with last year’s Galaxy S25 series, which recorded strong early sales worldwide. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, seems better positioned, with a larger share of users still willing to consider it despite a possible price increase. 

Even so, overall sentiment remains cautious. Many buyers say they would only purchase after discounts or special offers. If Samsung does not adjust pricing or bundle incentives, the Galaxy S26 lineup may struggle to match previous sales performance.

If you are interested in more such leaks, we've got you covered! We keep a close eye on every latest Samsung Galaxy S26 leak, so stay tuned to know more.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 series have a price increase?

Multiple reports suggest Samsung is planning a global price hike across all Galaxy S26 models, including the standard and Plus variants.

How might the Galaxy S26 pricing affect sales expectations?

Sales expectations for the base S26 and S26 Plus models are lower due to pricing concerns. Buyers are waiting for discounts or special offers.

Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to be affected by the price increase?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra appears better positioned, with a larger share of users still willing to consider it despite a possible price increase.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26 ABP Live Leaks Before Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Get Costlier, And Fans Are Already Hesitating
Samsung Galaxy S26 Might Get Costlier, And Fans Are Already Hesitating
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (February 18): Puzzle #982 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (February 18): Puzzle #982 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
After Robot Dog Row, Galgotias University’s 'In-House' Soccer Drone Claim Goes Viral
After Robot Dog Row, Galgotias University’s 'In-House' Soccer Drone Claim Goes Viral
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (February 18): Puzzle #1705 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (February 18): Puzzle #1705 Confused You? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget