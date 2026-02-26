Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro focus on deeper bass, clearer highs and smarter AI features, offering improved call quality and better noise cancellation for daily commuting and streaming.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 12:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launch: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The new earbuds focus on improved sound quality, better comfort and smarter AI features. Samsung says the Buds 4 lineup is designed for users who want clear hi-fi audio without compromising on long-hour comfort. 

With design refinements, upgraded ANC and deeper ecosystem integration, the company is positioning the Buds 4 series as a strong upgrade for everyday music, calls and content streaming users.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Price In India

The Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs 16,999 in India, while the more premium Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come in at Rs 22,999. The Buds 4 series will be available for pre-orders in select markets starting today, with general availability beginning March 11.

Both models will be offered in Black and White colour options. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will also be available in a Pink Gold variant, which will be sold online.

Galaxy Buds 4 & Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Specifications 

Samsung has worked on improving design and usability this year. The Buds 4 series comes with a more refined shape and smaller earbud heads for a better in-ear fit.

The Buds 4 Pro features a canal-fit design for stronger noise isolation and premium sound output, while the standard Buds 4 uses an open-fit design aimed at users who prefer a lighter and more breathable feel.

The earbuds feature a blade-style look with a metal finish and pinch controls, making it easier to adjust volume or switch modes. The charging case now has a transparent clamshell design for added convenience.

On the audio front, the Buds 4 Pro gets a wider woofer for deeper bass and clearer sound across frequencies. Both models support high-resolution audio and enhanced Adaptive EQ. The improved ANC adjusts in real time, and upgraded microphones ensure clearer calls even in noisy environments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key features of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro focus on premium sound with a wider woofer and improved ANC. They also boast smarter AI integration and an ergonomic design for comfort.

What audio improvements can I expect from the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?

They feature a wider woofer for deeper bass and clearer highs, covering a 20Hz–40kHz frequency range. Adaptive EQ also adjusts sound levels for a balanced experience.

How has Active Noise Cancellation been improved in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro?

The upgraded ANC adapts better to surrounding noise, effectively blocking distractions in noisy environments like metros or flights.

What AI capabilities do the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offer?

They integrate with AI agents like Bixby, Google Gemini, and Perplexity for smoother and more responsive voice commands.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 12:28 AM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY Samsung Galaxy S26
Embed widget