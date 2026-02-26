Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launch: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The new earbuds focus on improved sound quality, better comfort and smarter AI features. Samsung says the Buds 4 lineup is designed for users who want clear hi-fi audio without compromising on long-hour comfort.

With design refinements, upgraded ANC and deeper ecosystem integration, the company is positioning the Buds 4 series as a strong upgrade for everyday music, calls and content streaming users.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Price In India

The Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs 16,999 in India, while the more premium Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come in at Rs 22,999. The Buds 4 series will be available for pre-orders in select markets starting today, with general availability beginning March 11.

Both models will be offered in Black and White colour options. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will also be available in a Pink Gold variant, which will be sold online.

Galaxy Buds 4 & Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Specifications