Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launched With Stronger ANC: Check Price, & Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launch: Samsung has launched the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 alongside the Galaxy S26 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event. The new earbuds focus on improved sound quality, better comfort and smarter AI features. Samsung says the Buds 4 lineup is designed for users who want clear hi-fi audio without compromising on long-hour comfort.
With design refinements, upgraded ANC and deeper ecosystem integration, the company is positioning the Buds 4 series as a strong upgrade for everyday music, calls and content streaming users.
Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Price In India
The Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs 16,999 in India, while the more premium Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come in at Rs 22,999. The Buds 4 series will be available for pre-orders in select markets starting today, with general availability beginning March 11.
Both models will be offered in Black and White colour options. Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will also be available in a Pink Gold variant, which will be sold online.
Galaxy Buds 4 & Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Specifications
Samsung has worked on improving design and usability this year. The Buds 4 series comes with a more refined shape and smaller earbud heads for a better in-ear fit.
The Buds 4 Pro features a canal-fit design for stronger noise isolation and premium sound output, while the standard Buds 4 uses an open-fit design aimed at users who prefer a lighter and more breathable feel.
The earbuds feature a blade-style look with a metal finish and pinch controls, making it easier to adjust volume or switch modes. The charging case now has a transparent clamshell design for added convenience.
On the audio front, the Buds 4 Pro gets a wider woofer for deeper bass and clearer sound across frequencies. Both models support high-resolution audio and enhanced Adaptive EQ. The improved ANC adjusts in real time, and upgraded microphones ensure clearer calls even in noisy environments.