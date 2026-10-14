The 5th International Conference on Advances in Data-driven Computing and Intelligent Systems (ADCIS 2026) concluded on October 10 after two days of discussions and research presentations focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent computing. Held in hybrid mode on October 9 and 10, the conference brought together researchers, academicians and industry professionals from India and other countries.

Organised by the Soft Computing Research Society (SCRS), New Delhi, with the Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur as its academic partner, the conference provided a platform for presenting research and discussing the practical applications of emerging computational technologies.

Conference Receives 1,331 Research Paper Submissions

ADCIS 2026 received 1,331 paper submissions, which were assessed by 429 reviewers. Following the review process, 116 papers were accepted and registered for presentation, resulting in an acceptance rate of approximately 9%.

Submissions came from 10 countries: China, Czechia, India, Nepal, Peru, Serbia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam. The accepted papers were presented across 21 technical sessions covering four tracks: Intelligent Systems, Emerging Techniques, Image/Signal Processing and Computational Intelligence.

The technical programme explored developments in data-driven computing and the application of computational methods across different research areas. The hybrid format enabled participants to join the sessions remotely or attend in person, allowing researchers from different locations to exchange findings and discuss their work.

Distinguished Dignitaries Grace the Inaugural Session

The inaugural session on October 9 began with a welcome address by Prof. Rajesh Kumar, General Chair of ADCIS 2026, who introduced MNIT Jaipur and outlined its academic and research environment.

Dr. Chandra Prakash, Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Engineering (AIDE), presented an overview of the department. Dr. Ashish Tripathi, General Chair of the conference, introduced ADCIS 2026 and its objectives, while Prof. Jagdish Chand Bansal, President of the Soft Computing Research Society, discussed the society's role in supporting research and collaboration in computing and intelligent systems.

The conference souvenir was released in the presence of the chief guest and other dignitaries. Prof. Rohit Bhakar, Dean of Research and Consultancy at MNIT Jaipur, attended as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. The inaugural programme was followed by a plenary talk delivered by Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Associate Professor at MNIT Jaipur.

Keynote Focuses on Machine Learning in Healthcare

Healthcare applications of artificial intelligence featured in the conference's keynote programme. Dr. Kaviya Elakkiya of UCSI University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, delivered a keynote address titled “Towards Objective Diagnosis in Healthcare Utilizing Machine Learning and Deep Learning.”

Her presentation examined how machine learning and deep learning methods could contribute to diagnostic decision-making and support data-driven approaches in healthcare. The topic reflected the use of computational techniques in areas where data analysis can assist professionals in evaluating information and developing diagnostic solutions.

The conference also hosted invited speakers from technology companies and research institutions, bringing industry and academic perspectives to the discussions.

The speakers included Anurag Dani of Carnegie Mellon University; Akhilesh Chaganti, Staff Software Engineer at IBM; Isha Sharma, Product Development Project Specialist at MiniMed; Niten Aggarwal of AT&T; Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Saadhu, Senior ERP Solution Architect in Mississippi, USA; and Chandramouli Holigi of General Motors.

Their presentations covered subjects including the development of data systems and object storage, artificial intelligence in regulated healthcare environments, intelligent governance, enterprise resource planning, traffic-aware autoscaling of enterprise microservices, and security and governance for enterprise AI agents.

These topics addressed technical and operational questions surrounding the implementation of AI systems, including the need for scalable infrastructure, effective governance and responsible deployment in enterprise environments.

Industry Professionals Support Technical Sessions

Professionals from technology companies and independent research backgrounds also contributed as session chairs, helping facilitate paper presentations and technical discussions.

Those listed for the Emerging Technology area included Ashwin Krishnappa Kumar of Tesla; Prasad Hirekerur, Senior Data Engineer at PenFed Credit Union; Ketankumar Savajiyani, an independent researcher based in New Jersey, USA; Amit Gupta, Senior Lead Software Engineer at Concentrix; Spurthi Tallam of LePrix; Senthil Kumar Muthu, Senior Principal Engineer at Nordstrom, USA; Rameshkumar Varanganti, an independent researcher; Satyanarayana Gadiaju, an independent researcher; and Saurabh Sagar of Walmart.

Their participation brought professional experience from different sectors into the technical programme. The sessions provided opportunities for authors to present their findings, receive feedback and discuss research questions with other participants.

Across the four conference tracks, presentations examined intelligent systems, computational techniques, image and signal processing, computational intelligence and related areas of data-driven computing. Discussions also considered the challenges of translating research into practical applications and implementing intelligent technologies across different sectors.

Proceedings to Be Published in Springer Series

The post-conference proceedings of ADCIS 2026 are scheduled to be published in the Scopus-indexed Springer book series Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems. The planned publication will make the accepted research contributions available to a wider scientific and professional audience.

Through its technical sessions, plenary address, keynote and invited talks, ADCIS 2026 brought together participants working across multiple areas of computing and artificial intelligence. The conference, organised by SCRS with MNIT Jaipur as its academic partner, provided a forum for discussing research developments, practical applications and emerging challenges in data science and intelligent systems.